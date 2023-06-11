Kylie Jenner Gives Fans Mini House Tour on TikTok: Watch

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed fans around a small section of her home in an impromptu TikTok tour

Kylie Jenner/ TIKTOK Kylie Jenner shares mini house tour on TikTok

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a sneak peek inside her home!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, gave fans on TikTok an impromptu mini tour of her house on Friday, showing everything from her bar to her family piano.

After a fan commented on another video and requested a "house tour" from the reality TV star, Jenner delivered, with a quick look at part of her Beverly Hills property. "OK I'm not gonna do a full house tour, but I'll show you what room I'm in," Jenner said, before walking around her home in the minute-long selfie clip.

To start, the mom-of-two walked by her bar — located within her "bar room" of course — and showed off all the colorful drinks lined up on the white counter tops. "I'm in my bar right now and I like it because it has this pretty light," she said, before pointing the camera at a yellow lamp.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cut Price of L.A. Mansion to $20 Million After 5 Months on Market — See Inside

Jenner, who was wearing a white t-shirt with her hair pulled back for the clip, then walked over to her living room, showing off a massive couch, coffee table and television behind her.

"This is weird," she joked of the house tour.

The reality star then showed those viewing the video a "game" she had set up on a wooden counter, before she laughed and walked over to a white piano in the corner of her home. As she played a couple keys for the camera, Jenner revealed that her daughter Stormi Webster, 5, is a fan of the instrument.

"I'm gonna learn how to play. My daughter plays the piano, she has piano lessons every week," Jenner said. "And I'm gonna learn. I decided this summer I'm gonna learn how to play piano."

While the video was brief, it gave insight into how Jenner has been living with her family — daughter Stormy and 1-year-old son Aire, both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, 32.



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

As of April, Scott and Jenner were still looking to say goodbye to their family's spare mansion. The on-and-off-again couple cut the price of their listed Beverly Hills property down to $19.9 million at the time, per real estate records.

In October, the parents listed the 9,680-square-foot house with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms for $21.9 million, but have since trimmed the price for the listing held by Tomer Fridman of Compass. They initially dropped $13.5 million on the home in October 2018.

Scott and Jenner bought the house together months after welcoming their first child Stormi, and a source later told PEOPLE that their "new Beverly Hills house is spectacular."

"Kylie is a tough negotiator and business woman. She wanted the house and got a good price for it," the insider added, noting that both parents paid. "She did buy it with Travis. They mostly bought it as an investment, but it seems they plan on staying there too."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.