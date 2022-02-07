Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby Number 2

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second child, just a day after their firstborn Stormi's fourth birthday.

The reality star and beauty mogul took to Instagram to share the exciting news. "2/2/22," she captioned a black-and-white image of Scott holding the newborn's hand. Although the parents have yet to confirm, Stormi's sibling seems to be a boy judging from the blue heart that the 24-year-old included in her post.

Rumors of Jenner's pregnancy first broke in August 2021, with an insider sharing that "she has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while." Later on, she posted more photos of her baby bump as well as an intimate look at her baby shower.

More details of Jenner's second pregnancy are expected to be revealed on The Kardashians, a new Hulu series following the Kardashian-Jenner clan.