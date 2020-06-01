Kylie Jenner ‘Fears’ For Daughter Stormi Following Death Of George Floyd

Photo credit: Pierre Suu - Getty Images

From ELLE

Kylie Jenner is one of countless celebrities to speak out following the death of George Floyd.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Monday, the 46-year-old man from Minnesota died after a police officer pinned his neck to the floor during his arrest, despite him repeatedly saying that he was unable to breathe. Footage of the incident has been shared across social media, sparking protests, riots and outrage over the weekend across the world.

Jenner has joined the likes of Cardi B, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Gigi Hadid to speak out against the incidences of police brutality aimed at black people, stating that she fears for her child and hopes for a better future.

‘Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven't been able to get his face and his words out of my mind,’ she captioned an Instagram post of a quote by Martin Luther King Jr. over the weekend.

‘I'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others.

Story continues

‘Speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we're currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can't sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them [sic].’

She concluded her post by referencing her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who she co-parents with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

‘I fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her [sic],’ the 22-year-old stated.

‘My heart breaks for George Floyd's family and friends. Don't let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd [sic].’

The post has been ‘liked’ by more than 2.2 million people.

Jenner isn’t the only celebrity to use her platform to raise awareness of the fears she has for her child following Floyd’s death.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

On Sunday, model Iskra Lawrence took to Instagram to condemn the murder of Floyd and speak out against racial abuse.

In support of the Black Lives Matter campaign, she noted that her biracial daughter will experience things in life that she ‘will never be able to understand’ as a result of her skin colour.

'This is my beautiful innocent black baby,’ she captioned a photograph of herself holding her daughter, whose name is yet to be revealed.

‘As your mother I will protect you in anyway I can. But I know that will never be enough. Your skin colour will impact your life in a way I will never be able to understand.

'Your father will have to teach you things as a privileged white child I never had to learn. Your friends will need to be allies and speak up for you at times when simply being you could get you hurt or killed.'

On Friday, ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after footage surfaced of him holding Floyd down by the use of his knee.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like