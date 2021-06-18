Kylie Jenner Details The Extreme Measures She Took To Hide Her Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner revisits how she kept her pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi Webster, a secret during the first episode of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s sit-down reunion with Andy Cohen.

The special, which aired Thursday night, revisited and relived major moments from all 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E!

Touted as a special in which nothing was off-limits for Cohen to ask, the Bravo mastermind did just that: questioning Kim about her sex tape, Kourtney about getting an easy pass on revealing her life to cameras and quizzing Kylie on just how ― and why ― she kept her pregnancy in 2017 a secret.

“How did you hide? Did you just stay behind the gate and you didn’t go out?” Cohen asked the Lip Kit founder.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pictured during part 1 of the family's

“I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood,” Jenner said. “And then towards the end, there would be helicopters every day, I couldn’t even leave my [house]. I couldn’t even go outside, ’cause they would be shooting all my deliveries.”

“I remember people thought [a delivery] was a crib, but it was, like, this piece of furniture showing up at my house,” she said, noting that all of the attention “was crazy” and motioning that the helicopters were circling “all day.”

“So I didn’t even leave,” she said.

Cohen also asked Kylie why she kept her pregnancy a secret and she responded that she’d already “shared so much of her life.”

“I was also really young when I got pregnant. And it was just a lot for me, personally,” Kylie, who was 20 at the time, said. “I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have, you know, everyone’s opinions. I think it was just something that I need to go through by myself. So I just decided to not even deal with that.”

Khloe interjected that while Kylie did keep the news as much of a secret as she could from the general public, “it was very joyous in our private life” and her friends all knew.

News that Kylie was pregnant with her first child shocked the world when reports started to leak in 2017.

Story continues

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had barely just broken up with her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Tyga, and was in the beginning stages of her relationship with Travis Scott (whose real name is Jacques Webster).

Kylie never officially announced her pregnancy, only sharing the exciting news with the world after she’d given birth to her daughter, Stormi.

And in a departure from previous family exclusives generally saved for their hit E! show, she revealed the news on social media and included all the details in a YouTube video.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark though all the assumptions,” Kylie wrote at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Part 2 of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion airs on Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! You can also watch your favorite episodes of “KUWTK” on Peacock.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...