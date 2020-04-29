Kylie Jenner deletes bikini photo after fans accuse her of Photoshop fail

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

It's not been a good 24 hours for Kylie Jenner. After fans slammed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for allegedly failing to stick to social distancing rules, she's now come under fire for a Photoshop fail.

Kylie, who recently bought a casual $36.5 million (£29.5 million) Los Angeles mansion, has been giving fans an insight into her isolation life on Instagram. And as well as recreating famous KUWTK scenes and sharing cute videos of Stormi, she's been doing a lot of sunbathing.

Sharing photos from her bikini bathing session on Instagram, Kylie wrote, "It’s getting hot out here" along with a video of her putting on suncream, as well as "taco Tuesday" with a series of pics in a pink triangle bikini.

But eagle eyed fans will notice Kylie actually re-uploaded the fourth picture for a second time, after fans accused her of Photoshop. Initially, some of her 172million followers questions why there was a dip in the pool wall, and put it down to overediting.

While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hasn't commented on the claims, she has re-uploaded the photo with a tighter crop, so the edge of the pool can't be seen at all.

Does someone wanna tell us what's going on here, please?

