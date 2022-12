Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Wore Matching Dresses to the Kardashian Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash was filled with extravagant mommy-and-me moments.

On December 24, Kylie Jenner debuted her sultry holiday ensemble on Instagram, captioning an image in her black lace and champagne Mugler dress on Instagram, "naughty or nice?" She paired the high-slit dress with an Old-Hollywood-inspired bob and dark red lips.

While the pose definitely gives naughty vibes, we're going to go with nice based on the sweet video Kylie shared with four-year-old Stormi Webster, which she shared on her Instagram Stories. In the mirror selfie video, her daughter does a twirl in a matching Mugler dress of her own.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

In Stormi's case, the dress was designed in a princess style with the lace forming an asymmetrical, one-shoulder look. The little girl was all smiles in her gown, with her hair pulled in a top bun. Kylie Jenner shares Stormi with her partner Travis Scott, as well as their 10-month-old son, formerly known as Wolf Webster.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie and Stormi were not the only ones matching at the Kardashian-Jenner bash, which was decorated with blood-red Christmas trees and came complete with a children's ball pit, stacked dessert table, and full bar. Khloé Kardashian and her six-year-old True, whom Khloé shares with Tristan Thompson, both wore red dresses for the occasion. While True topped her red dress with a matching bow, her mom wore a corsetted red number with a blood-red lip and diamond necklace.

Instagram/@khloekardashian

Instagram/@khloekardashian

While Kim Kardashian did not match nine-year-old North West, she returned to brunette hair for the occasion and shared multiple videos with her eldest daughter from their joint TikTok account. Kim was a walking mirror ball in a stunning reflective gown while North wore a sparkly set. “Christmas Eve party be like…” they captioned one of the videos, which also featured Kylie. Kim Kardashian shares North and three more children with her ex-husband Kanye West.

North even joined pop star Sia for a performance of the Australian singer's holiday song, “Snowman.”

Clearly, it was a holiday celebration to remember.

Originally Appeared on Glamour