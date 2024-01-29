Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi, 5, Match in Red Outfits at Jacquemus' 'Les Sculptures' Fashion Show

The mom-and-daughter duo made an appearance at the show in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, on Monday

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi had a cute style moment.

Jenner, 26, brightened up the front row of Jacquemus’ “Les Sculptures” show in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, where she and Stormi, 5, appeared in matching red outfits.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a bright red fitted mini dress with a chiffon overlay draped across the chest and neckline from Jacquemus’ new collection. She paired the look with red patent slingback heels.

Jenner had her hair styled in a backcombed wavy look as she sported pink blush and nude glossy lips. She accessorized her show-stopping outfit with a red handbag, black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Jenner wore a red Jacquemus dress at the "Les Sculptures" show on Monday

Stormi, meanwhile, wore head-to-toe red also as she sported the "Le Haut Rica” sweater, red leather pants and matching lace-up boots from Jacquemus' new collection.

In an adorable moment from the show posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jenner was seen in a clip laughing along with Stormi — who Jenner shares with rapper Travis Scott — as the pair sat together in the front row.

Model Tina Kunakey, who also attended the show, joined in on the giggles with the mom-and-daughter duo as she sat beside them.



Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Jenner was joined by daughter Stormi, 5, in matching red in the front row

Prior to the show, The Kardashians star posted a make-up free selfie as she rode in a cab on the way to the airport from Paris — where she attended several shows for Paris Couture Fashion Week last week.



“Next adventure ✈️,” Jenner wrote in the caption. In the snap, the mogul sports a casual look of a light wash denim jacket and gray hooded sweater paired with oversized black shades.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Jenner posted a make-up free selife on her way to the show earlier

Over the weekend, Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian posted behind-the-scenes photos of her “magical” time at Paris Couture Week as she joined Kylie and mom Kris Jenner to watch the Maison Margiela haute couture Spring 2024 show on Thursday.



For the event, Kylie wore an iridescent silver sequin dress — which she coined the “Margiela mermaid” look on her Instagram — and paired it with sheer light gray gloves and white round-toe heels. The Khy founder sported wet-look hair with silver eyeshadow and glossy lips for a sultry make-up look.



