Kylie Jenner Criticised for 'Not Looking Human Anymore' as Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Pics on Birthday

Reality stars and entrepreneur sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have been criticized by fans for undergoing plastic surgery. Kim shared throwback pictures to celebrating her youngest sister's 23rd birthday. She posted three snaps of Kylie as a baby and as a teenager, showing how she looked before undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter her features.

Kim wrote, "My baby @KylieJenner Happy Birthday!!! I can't believe you are 23 years old!!!! The funniest and most loyal person on the planet! Looking for pictures and finding so many funny memories makes me so happy! I love you beyond what you could image! (sic)."

However, many pointed out how different Kylie looks now. One follower commented, "Look when y'all had your old faces!! You looked human!!! How awesome!! I love y’all but you’re so f***ed up looking now!! You were so beautiful then!!!!!"

Another added, "They look like kind of human before," as a third tweeted, "Back when you both had different faces."

Kylie has spoken publicly about her decision to get lip fillers but has denied ever getting any work done. "I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips’. I took that really hard. When a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty," she said on her reality show Life Of Kylie.

She added, "I would overline my lips with the lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips and then, finally, I was like, this lip liner isn't doing it and ended up getting my lips done.”