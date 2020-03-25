Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million To First Responders For Coronavirus Relief

Since everything else in this country besides Kylie Jenner’s money seems to be running out, the makeup mogul has made a $1 million donation to medical workers at the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

The reality TV star’s donation will go toward purchasing “hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear” for first responders in Los Angeles-area hospitals.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi of Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center, who delivered Jenner’s daughter Stormi in February 2018, made the announcement on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Aliabadi captioned a side-by-side photo of herself and Jenner. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” she wrote.

“I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner,” Aliabadi continued. “You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million....”

Jenner liked the post and confirmed the donation in the comments below, writing, “love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on earth.”

The state of California has been under “Safer at Home” orders since earlier this month, with all nonessential businesses barred from operating as part of the ongoing effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, California had the fourth-largest outbreak in the U.S., with 2,100 confirmed cases and 40 related deaths, according to CNN.

The rising number of cases, of course, puts a strain on hospitals around the country, with the Los Angeles Times reporting that ICU beds at Los Angeles Country hospitals are already at or nearing capacity.

Jenner has been encouraging her millions of followers to stay at home while extending her gratitude to people working during the crisis.

“Today marks my 2nd week inside and self quarantine,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “We can do this. Let’s take this SERIOUS.”

Earlier this year, Jenner donated $1 million to the Australian bushfire relief efforts after she was criticized for showing off her $1,480 mink fur Louis Vuitton slippers, considering an estimated 1 billion animals died amid the devastation.

