Kylie Jenner Confirms Son's Name Is Wolf — But Teases When She'll Share His New Name

Georgia Slater
·2 min read
Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kylie Jenner may be inching closer to revealing her baby boy's name.

In the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul, 25, shared that the name of her 9-month-old son, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, is "still Wolf."

One month after Jenner and Scott welcomed their baby boy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared an announcement on her Instagram Stories that her son would no longer go by the name of Wolf.

"This year has been very transformative for me," Jenner said in a confessional during Thursday's Kardashians episode. "There's so many amazing things that I'm really excited about, [to] hang out with my babies and really dive in to my work."

"My baby's name is still Wolf, I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season 3," she added, winking at the camera.

Kylie Jenner and baby boy

Getty; Kylie Baby/Instagram

RELATED: Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

Jenner, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, shared similar sentiments during a September appearance on The Late Late Show, noting they "haven't officially legally changed the name."

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," said Jenner.

The mom of two added that though her son's name hasn't been officially changed yet, "We don't call him Wolf" — to which host James Corden, 44, asked, "Well, what do you call him?"

https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"You know ... " Jenner said coyly, leading the late-night host to joke, "Well, that's not a good name. You can't call him, 'You Know.' "

Jenner then admitted that there is a name, but "we're just not ready to share yet."

Stormi became a big sister when Jenner gave birth to her baby boy on Feb. 2 — one day after her daughter's 4th birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced her son's birth on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand, captioned, "💙 2/2/22."

