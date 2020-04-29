Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Instagram User Who Dissed Her Hair Color: 'It's Been A Long Day'

Kylie Jenner is not keeping up with her hair color.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, posted a video of herself carrying daughter Stormi, 2, while she is social distancing at home during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Jenner jokingly captioned the video, “a visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine.”

However, not everyone was amused by the post. In the video, Jenner’s hair extensions appear to be a lighter color than her roots. One user called Jenner out for her two-toned locks, commenting, “Kylie honey, you need some blending on that hair.”

“i know bitch it’s been a long day,” responded the cosmetics entrepreneur.

While social distancing at her new Holmby Hills home, the beauty mogul has been experimenting with new makeup and hair looks, while also embracing a more low-maintenance approach. Last week, Jenner gave followers a glimpse at her natural short hair in a makeup-free post on Instagram. She also showed off her avocado-printed Hart + Land pjs, writing, “avocado pajamas all day.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

During an Instagram Live with BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikoloau, Jenner revealed that she is using her time at home for a “hair health journey.” She explained that she is using a number of masks, as well as argan oil. During the livestream, she confessed, “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair.”

While Jenner and Karanikoloau were initially self-isolating separately, Jenner was recently seen leaving her bestie’s house makeup-free in the ultimate quarantine attire: a tie-dye sweatsuit. Since that visit, the two have been posting videos with each other on TikTok and Instagram, including one clip that relives some of Kourtney Kardashian‘s best lines from KUWTK.