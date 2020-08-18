Kylie Jenner called out a photoshopped picture of her on Instagram

From Cosmopolitan

While it's often fans calling Kylie Jenner out for editing her photos, this time around it's the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hitting out at a Photoshop of her caption.

When it comes to photo editing, the 23-year-old is no stranger to a bit of controversy. She's been called out for manipulating her photos before, and has been criticised for allegedly editing her body shape.

But now, Kylie has called out someone on Instagram Stories for changing the caption on one of her photos, and spreading it across the internet.

The KUWTK shared a series of photos in a tiedye unitard (side note: wow) with the caption, "brown eyed girl❤️️✨". Only in the screenshot that was doing the rounds, the caption was "brown skinned girl."



Kylie addressed this in her Stories: "Here's the fake version that everyone believed. Saw online someone had Photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from 'brown eyed girl' to 'brown skinned girl'. I never said this.

"My caption was '❤️️✨' and then I changed to 'brown eyed girl❤️️✨' a few minutes later and that is all."

Kylie celebrated her 23rd birthday last week with a pre-birthday dinner which featured a huge cake decorated with frosting roses. She later posted Instagram Stories showing huge flower arrangements all around her home; one shaped like a smiling face and another a huge sphere of sunflowers.

The night before she and friends played with personalised "Kylie" UNO cards with a huge "HBD KYLIE" sign sitting beside her pool. She later round off her day by posting a very sweet tribute to her daughter Stormi on Instagram. The picture shows Stormi helping Kylie blow out the candles on her birthday cake and was accompanied by the caption, "the best gift of all 🖤".

Cute.

