Kylie Jenner's Cake Cutting Skills 'Disturbed' People, So She Got Revenge

Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the queen of the quarantine clapback. 

While her sisters are busy laughing over ill-timed toilet paper pranks, the billionaire beauty mogul has come for people critiquing her hair and skewered those who thought she looked “better” before she had a baby. 

And now, Jenner is trolling followers who said she sliced her cake in a “disturbed” way. To that, we say: Cut her a break. 

The 22-year-old showed off her slicing skills ― or lack thereof, depending on which side you’re on ― on her Instagram stories on Sunday. Jenner revealed that she’d gotten an olive oil cake for Mother’s Day, and cut a piece for herself. 

But people weren’t happy with the way she cut it, as the slice appeared very small and pretty off center, compared to the rest of the cake:

Fans couldn't handle the way Kylie sliced up her cake. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)
Twitter, of course, had some thoughts: 

The reaction on social media got Jenner’s attention, so she took to her Instagram stories once again to cut her cake a second time and really spice things up. 

“People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did so this is for those people,” Jenner wrote over a video she posted.

In the clip, the reality star cuts a circle in the middle of the cake. She then puts the circular bite on a little plate for all to see as if to say: Let them eat cake. 

The horror! (Photo: Instagram)
It’s almost like that Marie Antoinette shoot that Jenner did for the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar is rubbing off: 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

