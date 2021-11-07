Kylie Jenner 'broken and devastated' following Travis Scott concert tragedy

Kylie Jenner is speaking out about the deadly night at Travis Scott's concert during Astroworld Festival that left 8 dead and dozens injured after a massive crowd surge.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events," Jenner wrote on her Instagram story, while also addressing the accusations that her boyfriend was aware of the tragedy as it was happening and refused to acknowledge it.

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she wrote. "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

During Scott's set at NRG Stadium, an estimated crowd of 50,000 rushed the stage. According to the Associated Press, roughly 300 people were treated for injuries with 7 taken to local hospitals and 11 suffering cardiac arrest.

Since news of the incident broke on Saturday, much of the focus has been on both the event's overall safety measures well as on Scott's apparent failure to notice when people began getting hurt. On Sunday, screenwriter and filmmaker Todd Spence was among those who were sharing examples of performers whose quick thinking stopped potential concert tragedies.

"Take note, performers - you often see things security cannot. Look out for your fans," Todd wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl stopping a show to help an autistic child.

In light of the tragic Astroworld deaths, here's a clip of Dave Grohl stopping a Foo Fighters show in its tracks to help out an autistic child in the crowd. Take note, performers - you often see things security cannot. Look out for your fans. pic.twitter.com/Fq6CMUDnGN — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) November 7, 2021

Another user shared a video of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, writing "Travis Scott should watch this clip" of the late singer stopping his set the moment he notices a concert-goer has fallen in front of the page.

"Pick him up right now," Bennington orders, before apologizing to his fans for the abrupt performance halt. "We gotta look out for safety first for real," he continues to applause. "Nobody gets hurt. That's number one.

Travis Scott should watch this clip of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park handling a crowd pic.twitter.com/JWcfhcdeTa — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 7, 2021

Jenner, who was in attendance at the event but not hurt, defended Scott, who she said "knows cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. Scott issued his own statement Saturday night, saying he was "devastated" by the tragedy and that he was "committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

Victims from the concert ranged in age from 14 to 27, with the youngest being identified Sunday morning as high school freshman John Hilgert. School administrators from Houston Memorial High School confirmed the death through ABC 13 in a letter to its community, with Principal Lisa Weir writing, "our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today."

