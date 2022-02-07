Kylie Jenner announces birth of second child with Travis Scott, begins 'Mommy of two life'

Kylie Jenner is officially a mom of two!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced she gave birth to her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott in a social media post on Sunday.

Jenner shared a black and white photo of her newborn's hands holding what seems to be big sister Stormi. She captioned the post with her baby's date of birth, "2/22/22" and added a blue heart emoji.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for comment.

Jenner's family took to the comments to congratulate her with Kourtney Kardashian writing, "Mommy of two life." Mother Kris Jenner wrote, "Angel Pie."

In September, Jenner revealed she was expecting her second child with Scott. In true Jenner fashion, the 24-year-old shared the baby news on Instagram and simply captioned the emotional home video: "@travisscott."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, Stormi, in 2018.

'Stormi, we're going to have a baby': Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant with her second baby

Travis Scott: Why Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are the stars of 'Look Mom I Can Fly'

"Are you ready to go to mommy's doctor?" Jenner asked her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, as Scott gets in the car. At the doctor's office, Jenner is told she's "a couple of days away" from hearing her second baby's heartbeat.

Jenner, 24, shares Stormi Webster with rapper Scott.

Later in the video, Stormi is seen handing her grandmother, Kris Jenner, a sonogram. "What is this? Wait, are you pregnant? Stormi, we're going to have a baby," the matriarch said, in tears. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

The rest of the video showed intimate moments from Jenner's 24th birthday party in August and clips of her daughter kissing her growing baby bump.

Jenner continued to update fans on her pregnancy, but scaled back on posting after Scott's Astroworld Festival took a tragic turn Nov. 5. Ten concertgoers died when a crowd surge pushed fans towards the stage, crushing and trampling them. Multiple lawsuits alleging negligence have been filed against Scott and the promoter, Live Nation Entertainment.

Story continues

More: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner address Astroworld tragedy on Instagram: 'Absolutely devastated'

Scott's lawyer has said that his client wasn't aware of the full scale of the tragedy until the following day. It was the next day when Jenner, who was at the festival, posted a statement on her Instagram Stories, writing that she and Scott were "broken and devastated."

"My thoughts and prayers are will all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway (sic) by yesterday's events," she wrote. "And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

The reality star gave birth to Stormi, her first child, in February 2018, according to messages that she shared on her social media accounts at the time. The then-20-year-old posted a YouTube video in a subsequent tweet showing the baby at the end with stats including that she was born at 4:43 p.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

The youngest child of the Kardashian-Jenner clan kept exceptionally quiet about her first pregnancy, never formally confirming she was expecting and keeping photos of herself off her Twitter and Instagram accounts until the reveal after Stormi's birth.

Rumors she was pregnant with a second child swirled in 2019, when Jenner said she was "cooking" up a "new project." When fans speculated baby No. 2 might be on the way, Jenner shot it down with a tweet: "Noooo lol."

Stormi Webster: Kylie Jenner gives birth to a baby girl

Contributing: Anika Reed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kylie Jenner welcomes second child with Travis Scott