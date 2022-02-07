Kylie Jenner announces birth of second child with Travis Scott, begins 'Mommy of two life'

Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Kylie Jenner is officially a mom of two!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced she gave birth to her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott in a social media post on Sunday.

Jenner shared a black and white photo of her newborn's hands holding what seems to be big sister Stormi. She captioned the post with her baby's date of birth, "2/22/22" and added a blue heart emoji.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for comment.

Jenner's family took to the comments to congratulate her with Kourtney Kardashian writing, "Mommy of two life." Mother Kris Jenner wrote, "Angel Pie."

In September, Jenner revealed she was expecting her second child with Scott. In true Jenner fashion, the 24-year-old shared the baby news on Instagram and simply captioned the emotional home video: "@travisscott."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, Stormi, in 2018.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, Stormi, in 2018.

'Stormi, we're going to have a baby': Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant with her second baby

Travis Scott: Why Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are the stars of 'Look Mom I Can Fly'

"Are you ready to go to mommy's doctor?" Jenner asked her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, as Scott gets in the car. At the doctor's office, Jenner is told she's "a couple of days away" from hearing her second baby's heartbeat.

Jenner, 24, shares Stormi Webster with rapper Scott.

Later in the video, Stormi is seen handing her grandmother, Kris Jenner, a sonogram. "What is this? Wait, are you pregnant? Stormi, we're going to have a baby," the matriarch said, in tears. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

The rest of the video showed intimate moments from Jenner's 24th birthday party in August and clips of her daughter kissing her growing baby bump.

Jenner continued to update fans on her pregnancy, but scaled back on posting after Scott's Astroworld Festival took a tragic turn Nov. 5. Ten concertgoers died when a crowd surge pushed fans towards the stage, crushing and trampling them. Multiple lawsuits alleging negligence have been filed against Scott and the promoter, Live Nation Entertainment.

More: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner address Astroworld tragedy on Instagram: 'Absolutely devastated'

Scott's lawyer has said that his client wasn't aware of the full scale of the tragedy until the following day. It was the next day when Jenner, who was at the festival, posted a statement on her Instagram Stories, writing that she and Scott were "broken and devastated."

"My thoughts and prayers are will all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway (sic) by yesterday's events," she wrote. "And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

The reality star gave birth to Stormi, her first child, in February 2018, according to messages that she shared on her social media accounts at the time. The then-20-year-old posted a YouTube video in a subsequent tweet showing the baby at the end with stats including that she was born at 4:43 p.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

The youngest child of the Kardashian-Jenner clan kept exceptionally quiet about her first pregnancy, never formally confirming she was expecting and keeping photos of herself off her Twitter and Instagram accounts until the reveal after Stormi's birth.

Rumors she was pregnant with a second child swirled in 2019, when Jenner said she was "cooking" up a "new project." When fans speculated baby No. 2 might be on the way, Jenner shot it down with a tweet: "Noooo lol."

Stormi Webster: Kylie Jenner gives birth to a baby girl

Contributing: Anika Reed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kylie Jenner welcomes second child with Travis Scott

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Julia Fox Addresses Drake Romance Rumors and Rapper's Feud with Kanye West: 'He's a Great Guy'

    "I feel like they've squashed their issues," Julia Fox said while setting the record straight on her 2020 date with the Certified Lover Boy artist

  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Welcomed Their Second Child Together

    Stormi's officially a big sister.

  • Selena Gomez Has 16 Tattoos — Here's What They All Mean

    Selena Gomez has 16 tattoos, and she's been slowly growing her collection over the years. Here, we break down the meaning of all of her tattoos.

  • Julia Fox Talks About Her Former Relationship With Drake and His Kanye Feud

    On the latest episode of Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox's Forbidden Fruits podcast, Fox spoke openly about a rumor that she and musical artist Drake had a relationship before she started dating Kanye West.

  • Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Baby with Travis Scott

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Penalty costs Canada medal in mixed short-track speedskating relay

    BEIJING — A penalty for pushing cost Canada a medal in the mixed short-track speedskating relay final on Saturday at the Winter Olympics. Host China claimed its first gold at the Games with a winning time of 2:37.34 ahead of Italy, which took silver in 2:37.36. Florence Brunelle crashed and took Hungary's Zsofia Konya down with her on the 10th lap of the 18-lap relay. Canada, which finished first in its semifinal, was penalized for the contact and relegated to a disappointing sixth-place finish.

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • LeBron returns with triple-double, Lakers beat Knicks in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned from a five-game absence due to injury and had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 21-point, second-quarter deficit, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime Saturday night. James missed the games due to swelling in his left knee, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said prior to the game that James wanted to be part of “a big game against the Knicks on ABC.” James was 13 of 24 from the field in

  • Johaug wins 1st gold medal of Beijing Olympics in skiathlon

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women’s 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon. The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds. “I’ve trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it’s beautiful to reach this goal,” Johaug said. “I’ve never had an Olympic gold medal, it’s my first one.” Th

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Curlers hit the frozen Red River in Winnipeg's annual outdoor bonspiel for charity

    Scores of curlers are hurrying hard on the Red River this weekend in an annual outdoor curling event in Winnipeg. This year, about 40 teams are playing in the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel in the city's Fort Rouge area near Churchill High School. Winnipegger Garth Mihalick has played more than a dozen times in the annual event, now in its 21st year. "It's a lot of fun," Mihalick said on Saturday. "It's about Mother Nature, maximizing everything that you can do and having fun with it instead o

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t