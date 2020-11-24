Kylie Jenner just wore a sports bra and leggings from this celebrity-favourite brand — and they're on sale for Black Friday
Kylie Jenner is without a doubt the reigning queen of social media content. With more than 200 million followers on Instagram, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and makeup mogul’s life is anything but ordinary. However, the 23-year-old’s latest look is surprisingly affordable — at least by celebrity standards.
On Monday, Jenner took to Instagram to share video of herself posing while wearing the Peak Bra by celeb-favourite activewear brand, Alo Yoga.
The sports bra that can be worn as a crop top is one of the California-based brand’s go-to looks thanks to it’s stylish round neckline with cut-out detail made from super soft performance jersey. The medium support bra originally retails for $71 ($54 USD) but is currently on sale for $56 ($43 USD).
Alo Yoga Peak Bra
SHOP IT: Alo Yoga, $56 (originally $71)
Jenner isn’t the only one who loves the look and feel of the Peak Bra; the crop top-sports bra hybrid has been spotted on fellow stars like Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff and Lucy Hale.
The Peak Bra is just one look is available through Alo Yoga’s Black Friday mega sale, making now the time to save up to 70 per cent on activewear that you can wear on the mat, in the gym or as part of a laid back street style look.
Alo (which stands for air, land and ocean) is beloved by celebrities like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, who have all been longtime fans of the eco-conscious brand that produces clothing without the use of sweatshops. The brand specializes in high-quality, technically-advanced yoga gear that takes you beyond the mat, transitioning into stylish streetwear. Each piece of Alo clothing is designed to support and sculpt your body for quality fit and comfort, and manage sweat during even the most intense workouts.
We’ve gathered some of our favourite products from Alo Yoga’s Black Friday sale, which includes 20% off regularly priced items and free shipping on Canadian orders!
High-Waist Moto Legging
These stylish moto leggings have been spotted on stars like Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift, making them a go-to pick for the girl on the go. Available in 15 colours.
SHOP IT: $119 (originally $149)
Interval Hoodie
This soft fleece hoodie is perfect for cooling down, warming up or staying in. Available in five colours.
SHOP IT: $81 (originally $128)
Foxy Sherpa Jacket
Tik-Tok sensation Addison Rae was spotted wearing Alo’s ultra cozy Foxy Sherpa Jacket - available in five colours.
SHOP IT: $196 (originally $246)
High-Waist Avenue Legging
These high-waist leggings are made from Alo Yoga’s sculpting fabric that smooths, lifts and supports you while you move. Available in five colours.
SHOP IT: $98 (originally $154)
Sunny Strappy Bra
This light-support bra is perfect for everyday wear and hot yoga sessions. Available in five colours.
SHOP IT: $44 (originally $71)
