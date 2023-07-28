Kylie Jenner Admits She'd Be 'Heartbroken' If Daughter Stormi Sought Plastic Surgery as a Teen

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has a different outlook on her decisions in early adulthood now that she's a mom of two

Instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has a new perspective on the changes she's made to her body.

Reflecting on her decision to get breast implants at 19-years-old in conversation with Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou in the season finale of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, admits she would be "heartbroken" if daughter Stormi, 5, wanted to get plastic surgery as a teen.

"Obviously, I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19," she shared.

Kylie Jenner/TikTok

"She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."

Jenner, who shares Stormi and son 17-month-old son Aire with ex Travis Scott, recently opened up on the reality series with sisters Khloé Kardashian, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 44, about their own insecurities, with Jenner noting that she was insecure about her ears after people began talking about them.

"Isn't that interesting, how you don't realize how you guys always talked about my ears?" Jenner asked her sisters. "I talked about your ears because I loved them," Khloé said.

Gotham/GC Images

"But I didn't receive it like that," Jenner shared. "I received it like everyone's making fun of my ears, calling them 'dopey,' and like that f----- me up.'"

"I never thought about my ears and then for five years, I never wore an up-do," Jenner admitted. "And then I had Stormi and she has my ears and it made me realize how much I love them."

"Because I'm like wow, if I'm insecure about my ears and I think my daughter is the most beautiful girl ever. Now I wear an updo to every carpet," Jenner concluded.



