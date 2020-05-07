Kylie Jenner Addresses Fan Who Asks If All She Does 'Is Play Dress Up' at Home

Ever since Kylie Jenner moved into her $36.5 million estate in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, Holmby Hills, she's taken every opportunity to use the new backdrop to capture the perfect Instagram photos.

For the past two weeks, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, has been rolling out her portraits almost daily which show her decked out in expensive designer gear from labels like Chanel, Dior and Chrome Hearts. She continued the tradition on Thursday by posting a sexy photo wearing a $355 form-fitting Marine Serre tattoo print mock neck to and matching $350 Marine Serre graphic printed leggings with clear Yeezy pumps (on sale for $288 on Farfetch) and sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner

After sharing the pic, one of Jenner's fans wondered if all she does during social distancing is throw different impromptu photoshoots inside her home. "Does @KylieJenner just play dress up around her house?" the fan asked on Twitter.

Jenner kept her reply short and simple, answering, "yes."

Two days ago, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star struck a pose on the pickleball court inside her home holding up a Chanel racket above her head while also wearing Chanel clothing from head-to-toe.

She's also posted a photo wearing a Chrome Hearts sweatsuits and another standing next to a large palm tree in a tie-dye Charlotte Knowles London strapless top and dress (worn as a skirt).

Jenner really turned heads on social media when she posted a series of revealing bikini photos that completely bared her butt as she stood in her pool. While decked out in a plunging rainbow bikini top, string bikini thong bottoms and rectangular ’90s-inspired sunglasses, the star straddled the walkway separating two sections of the pool as she seductively posed for the camera.

She also stood up to turn her butt to face the camera in another shot wearing a thong bikini. “taco tuesday,” Jenner captioned the sexy photos.