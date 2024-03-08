Kylie Jenner Addresses Critics Who Say Her New Look Is a Result of Her Relationship with Timothée Chalamet

"I don't know how I feel about that," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is addressing critics who have opinions on her new, more conservative look.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, the 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder was asked to respond to critics who say that her latest style is influenced by her current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. She's been linked to the actor, 28, since 2023.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Jenner said. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

She said she wasn't aware of the theory, because she tries to exclusively focus on social media comments about her businesses and products, not her appearance or personal life. The NYT referenced a "puff-sleeve 'cottagecore' maxidress" Jenner wore last summer.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram Kylie Jenner in a floral dress

The Kardashians star instead cited the birth of her son Aire Webster, 2, as the reason for her new style.

“It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” she said. "Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.' "

In the interview with the NYT, Jenner addressed the impact that constant criticism of her physical appearance has had on her emotions. As the newspaper reported, harsh lighting in one photo can sometimes be the catalyst of stories featuring plastic surgeons speculating about whether she's had additional cosmetic procedures.

"It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted,” she said. “There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

In late February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore a black tube top with cut-out straps and cut-out foldover pants from the fourth drop of her clothing collection Khy to an event celebrating its launch. The outfit was once again on the conservative side.



