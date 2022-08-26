Kylie Jenner accused of having a ‘bad attitude’ when meeting a fan

Kylie Jenner has been accused of having “a bad attiude” after she was captured on TikTok meeting a fan.

The Kardashians star, 25, received a bout of criticism online after she was spotted looking disinterested while she posed to take a photograph with a deighted fan at the launch of the Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits collection at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Refinery29 producer Alexa May Rhodes posted a TikTok video of herself approaching the billionaire make up mogul for a photo at the event.

The short clip shows Jenner, dressed in an all-white bodycon dress and matching stilettos, barely acknowledging her presence.

Fans also pointed out that the reality star did not even make eye contact with Rhodes while the pair posed for the snap.

“Interviewed the one and only @kyliejenner tonight what a time ð,” the producer captioned the since-deleted video.

The clip, which drew more than 530,000 views before it was taken down, amassed hundreds of comments from furious fans.

(TikTok)

“She didn’t look happy at all,” wrote one person, while another added: “No hug, a smile or even a word? naaaaaa.”

“You can tell how much love she has for her fans,” a third user commented

“She didn’t even look at her or acknowledge her…” another person noted.

“No actual engagement. What a shame. I’d be trying to ‘win’ everyone over. These people are literally their support system. What a missed opportunity,” someone summed up.

The cosmetics executive has not yet addressed the backlash. The Independent has contacted Jenner’s representatives for comment.

Jenner was flanked by her famous family on Wednesday night to celebrate her lastest launch.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrived to support the 25-year-old wearing matching pink outfits, while Kim Kardashian opted for an all-black Balenciaga look.