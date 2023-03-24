Kylie Cosmetics Is Set to Launch Its First Ever Mascara

When Kylie Jenner took to the beauty business in 2014 with Kylie Cosmetics, the brand's focal point was its signature lip kits. Since then, the brand has evolved from lip to cheek, eye and even skincare offerings. On the makeup front, up next for KarJenner's portfolio is mascara.

In an Instagram post Jenner shared, "Our first ever mascara. Kylash Volume mascara coming April 6." On the brand's page, a series of haute images followed with Kylie giving off dark and mysterious silhouettes with spotlights on the fluffy lashes and her eyes to highlight the upcoming drop. We don't know what to expect from the "Kylash" mascara in terms of formula, packaging or price point, but we can expect the new lash enhancer to be geared towards the girlies that indulge in length and volume mascaras.

If the mascara will give us the coveted KarJenner lash effect, we will patiently wait for April 6 to pack our shopping carts out with the product.

Stay tuned as we work to bring you more deets.