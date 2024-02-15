Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he is leaving the club

Kylian Mbappe is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after seven seasons (AP)

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The PA news agency understands the terms of his departure are yet to be fully agreed, and it is expected official confirmation once those terms have been agreed will come in the months ahead.

However, he has communicated his intention to leave to the French club’s executives.

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG expires in the summer and since 1 January he has been able to hold pre-contract talks with other clubs.

The 25-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Real Madrid.

more to follow...