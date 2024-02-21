Kylian Mbappe set for staggering signing-on fee ahead of Real Madrid transfer

Kylian Mbappe is set for a £128million signing-on fee after tax when he joins Real Madrid.

Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he is leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season and he will to join Real as a free agent.

The 25-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract worth £12.8m a season, which will make him the highest-paid player at Real despite him taking a huge pay cut from his PSG deal.

Mbappe currently earns £21.4m a year at PSG.

He will keep 80 per cent of his image rights, more than the usual 50-50 split at Real.

If midfielder Luka Modric leaves Real this summer then Mbappe will inherit his No10 shirt.

Spanish football is gearing up for the arrival of Mbappe (AFP via Getty Images)

England star Jude Bellingham will drop into a deeper midfield role to allow Mbappe to flourish in attack alongside Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior.

Mbappe’s move will not be announced until PSG can no longer face Real in the Champions League.

PSG left Mbappe out of their starting line-up for Saturday’s match against Nantes but he came off the bench to score a penalty as they went 14 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.