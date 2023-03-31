Kylian Mbappe ready to sign for Real Madrid in 2024, but can Los Blancos afford him?

Although he turned down Los Blancos last summer, he has been in contact with the club to let them know he is ready to sign for them, according to Diario AS.

However, PSG are not willing to negotiate for Mbappe, so the deal will have to wait until 2024. Real Madrid's management plans to sign Mbappe on a free transfer, but they will not allow themselves to be stood up again. Therefore,the 24-year-old Mbappe must free himself from his deal at PSG, either by mutual consent or by allowing his contract to run down.

While his desire to sign for Los Blancos is firm, there is still a question of whether they can afford him.

Mbappe's current deal in France is significant, and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will have the budget to match it. If they can get a deal over the line for Mbappe, it has the potential to change their fortunes until 2030. La Casa Blanca could certainly use a player of Mbappe's calibre. He is widely regarded as one of the best in the world, and he would be a significant addition to their squad. However, the question of whether they can afford him will remain until the deal is done.

It's worth noting that there is another player on the market who looks like a goalscorer of a similar level - Erling Haaland.

While his contract will no doubt be significant, it could still be a relatively cost-effective deal for Real Madrid. Only time will tell if Real Madrid can pull off the signing of Kylian Mbappe. If they can, it could be a game-changer for the club. But until then, the Mbappe saga will continue to dominate the headlines.

