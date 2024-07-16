Kylian Mbappe presentation LIVE: Real Madrid unveil France superstar following Euro 2024

(REUTERS)

Kylian Mbappe is set to be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player this morning since completing his free transfer to the Spanish giants after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has long been an admirer of Mbappe, trying for years to tempt him away from Paris in order to join up with the La Liga champions.

Perez will show off the former Monaco star to the club’s supporters at 11am BST on Tuesday with the France international then beginning preparations for the new season. He will meet up with his new teammates and look to settle in at the Bernabeu as Los Blancos seek to defend their La Liga and Champions League crowns.

Real Madrid announced that members can attend the event for free though the online queue for tickets saw more than 100,000 people hoping for access. Since then some passes have appeared on reselling websites ranging from €30 to €200 as fans hope to get a closer look at Mbappe who will wear the No. 9 shirt at Madrid.

Follow along with Kylian Mbappe’s presentation with our live blog below:

Kylian Mbappe presentation LIVE

Kylian Mbappe set to be unveiled as new Real Madrid player

Presentation will take place at 11am BST

Mbappe to wear No. 9 shirt and begin preparations for new season

Real Madrid present Kylian Mbappe

10:38 , Sonia Twigg

The fans are taking their place in the stadium where a big stage has been set, there are children waving scarves and wearing shirts with Mbappe ( on the back as they await his arrival.

Banners around the stadium proclaim: Bienvenido Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe signs for Real Madrid

10:36 , Sonia Twigg

There is footage circulating of Real Madrid’s latest addition signing his contract:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



عااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااجل |



اللحظة المُنتظرة .. مبابي يوقع العقد مع ريال مدريد ( بـ 0 يورو ).



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CrgyHoc1O5 — محمود مجيد (@MMajeedX) July 16, 2024

Kylian Mbappe poses with his shirt

10:35 , Sonia Twigg

Kylian Mbappe has posed at the Real Madrid stadium with his new shirt, as reported by some on social media.

🚨 BREAKING: KYLIAN MBAPPE WITH HIS SHIRT. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6aUCpHyAkl — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 16, 2024

A look at Kylian Mbappe’s record as his Real Madrid move is confirmed

10:30 , Sonia Twigg

Kylian Mbappe has signed for Champions League winners Real Madrid after a record-breaking Paris St Germain career.

A look at Kylian Mbappe’s record as his Real Madrid move is confirmed

Kylian Mbappe finally completes Real Madrid transfer

10:15 , Sonia Twigg

Kylian Mbappe has finally signed for Real Madrid, bringing one of modern football’s longest transfer sagas to an end and adding even more talent to the champions of Europe.

Madrid announced Mbappe’s arrival on Monday, two days after the club sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup, having beaten Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley in Saturday night’s Champions League final.

They confirmed the news in a short statement that read: “Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”

Mbappe then expressed his delight at the move in a post on Twitter/X, saying: “A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams, Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!”

Kylian Mbappe finally completes Real Madrid transfer

Kylian Mbappe urged youth to vote against ‘extremes’ in French elections

10:00 , Sonia Twigg

France captain Kylian Mbappe urged “the youth to make a difference” in the country’s upcoming election and in the face of “extremes knocking on the door of power” as Les Bleus’ Euro 2024 opener against Austria came amid a tumultuous political moment back home.

Mbappe addressed the French people during a pre-match press conference following Emmanuel Macron’s shock announcement to call a snap parliamentary election. Macron suffered heavy defeats by Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (NR) party in last week’s European Union vote.

With opinion polls suggesting the far-right NR party could top the 30 June and 7 July vote, Mbappe, 25, backed forward Marcus Thuram’s call to “fight daily” to prevent the RN from gaining power. Uefa has rules against teams or players making political statement, but Mbappe did not rule that out.

Kylian Mbappe urges youth to vote against ‘extremes’ in French elections

France’s inefficient Euros exit is down to one dramatic shortfall

09:45 , Sonia Twigg

Much like Euro 2020, it ended with Kylian Mbappe in front of goal, with the kind of chance he would usually take. Three years ago, it was a penalty, saved by Yann Sommer. In Euro 2024, it was a shot, in Mbappe’s favoured inside-left channel, following the kind of electric surge he has mustered too rarely this tournament. But he cleared the crossbar and, a few minutes later, Spain were in the final.

France’s tournament has revolved around Mbappe; perhaps they all do. But it came down also to Lamine Yamal’s left foot, to a moment of individual flair that France football did not muster in their six games, and Kevin Danso’s shoulder. Mbappe’s collision with it meant he spent much of Euro 2024 in a mask, with a broken nose and broken dreams to show for a first competition as captain.

France’s inefficient Euros exit is down to one dramatic shortfall

Mbappe Real Madrid unveiling

09:35 , Sonia Twigg

The fans are already getting ready for Mbappe’s arrival:

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

09:15 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Kylian Mbappe prepares to be unveiled at Real Madrid.

Spain already have a European Championship to celebrate, and for some of those in the capital city, their Champions League-winning squad are about to receive another boost with the signing of the French captain.