Kylian Mbappe is not alone in push to fill void left by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The events of December 18 at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium will come to be remembered as the ultimate high-point of Lionel Messi’s career and also, surely, the glorious end of his era. A final flourish, a last burst of magnificent light on the global stage and then, with footballing immortality secured, a relinquishing of his grasp on the modern game.

What happens now, and who comes next, might be decided by the man who came so close to denying Messi his World Cup triumph. The title of world’s greatest will soon be there for Kylian Mbappé to seize, with the Frenchman seemingly ready to lead a new generation into a new age of football.

Such has been the strength of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s grip on this sport, there are no players born within a decade of them who seem capable of asserting themselves as football’s finest. The shadow of Messi and Ronaldo continues to hang over their peers, and the baton will instead be passed down to a different generation of players.

Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne. All of them came after Ronaldo and Messi, but none of them have been able to usurp these two titans of the sport. Even as Ronaldo has faded, now without a club and seemingly without a future in the European game, Messi has shone as brightly as ever at the biggest moment of all.

It will not, then, be the boys of the late eighties and early nineties who will claim his crown. It will instead be the responsibility of Generation Z, those born in the late nineties and early noughties, to step up and shape football in their own image. Mbappé is already close to doing so, and there are others jostling for position alongside him.

Football remains a team sport but never before has individual talent been so fundamental to its narratives, its flows, its marketing and its defining moments. A consequence of the Messi-Ronaldo era is that, for so many people, it is no longer enough to have a favourite team. Question one – who do you support? – is so often followed by question two – Ronaldo or Messi?

To underline the point: Messi and Ronaldo’s combined Instagram following is 918 million. The combined total of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain’s accounts is 370 million. No player is bigger than their team on the pitch, but that is simply not true when it comes to the wider business of football.

If the Messi-Ronaldo void is to be filled, then Mbappé is the obvious candidate to do so. It does not take a marketing expert to realise that his face could soon be the face of the sport, as evidenced by French president Emmanuel Macron clinging to him in front of the cameras on Sunday night. Even in defeat, it seems, Mbappé’s reflected glory is irresistible.

But Mbappé is not alone. On one of his shoulders, Erling Haaland is hovering with all of his usual menace and thirst for goals. On the other, Vinicius Junior lurks with his Champions League winner’s medal and dancing feet. Both players were born in July 2000, and both appear ready to challenge Mbappé as the dominant forces of a new era.

Elsewhere, the likes of Phil Foden, Jamal Musiala, Pedri, Gavi and Jude Bellingham are all in their early twenties or late teens. Their promise is frightening and, while the ‘greatest of all time’ debate might never be repeated in the post-Messi world, the ‘greatest of right now’ argument could be just as thrilling in the decade to come.

The early years of Mbappé and Haaland have provided us with an indication of which direction they might be dragging the sport: towards near-superhuman physicality. They have the artistry, skill and timing of so many of the greats, and then the freakish speed and power on top of it. As football evolves so do its players, and the sheer athletic potential of Mbappé and Haaland is what makes them so formidable.

The hope, for the neutral and the sport as a whole, is that the likes of Mbappé and Haaland might one day offer the same storylines and excitement that Messi and Ronaldo have routinely delivered. That is not to say they will ever reach the same heights – perhaps no man will ever again reach Messi’s heights – but the torch is now there for these youngsters to grab, and it will be fascinating to see which way they take it.