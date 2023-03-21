Kylian Mbappe news: Didier Deschamps appoints PSG forward as France's new captain

Tottenham stopper Lloris retired from international football after guiding France to a second successive World Cup final. Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup last year, has rapidly become France's biggest star after being part of the World Cup-winning team in 2018 as a teenager. He has scored 36 goals in his 66 international appearances and became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in the defeat by Argentina. Mbappe's first match wearing the armband will be Friday's European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is the new vice-captain.

READ MORE: Seven iconic goal celebrations including Ronaldo and new France captain Kylian Mbappe

Earlier this month, Mbappe scored late on against Nantes on Saturday to become PSG's record goalscorer.

The France star's 201st goal for the capital club moved him clear of Edinson Cavani in their all-time scoring list and here, Planet Sport looks at his goals and how he compares.

Ligue 1

Mbappe's goal against Nantes was his 136th for PSG in the French top flight since he joined the club in 2017, having scored 16 for Monaco as a teenager. He scored 13 in his first season at the Parc des Princes and a career-best 33 in 29 appearances in his second, during which he turned 20. His 18 the following season came in only 20 league appearances and he followed that up with 27 and then 28, top scorer in the league on both occasions. He holds that status again this time around, three clear of Reims' on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, and with 18 in 22 games he is on course for another impressive tally. Mbappe remains two behind Cavani's league tally for the club of 138, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (113) the only other man in three figures.

Champions League

A further 36 of Mbappe's record-breaking tally have come in Europe as PSG seek to translate their domestic dominance into Champions League glory. With seven this season, he is within one of his best tally in the competition set in 2020-21 when his side reached the semi-finals before losing to Manchester City. With six for Monaco taking his total to 40, the 24-year-old already ranks 17th on the competition's scoring list since its inception in its current form in 1992. Two of the players ahead of him are his current strike partners Lionel Messi, second behind Cristiano Ronaldo with 129, and Neymar on 43. Ibrahimovic scored 48 while Cavani ranks one place behind Mbappe with 35.

Story continues

Other competitions

Mbappe has scored 27 times for PSG in the Coupe de France, including in the 2020-21 final against his former club Monaco. That is one of three times Mbappe has helped PSG win the competition and crowned his best goal tally of seven, which also included doubles against Lille in the last 16 and Montpellier in the semi-final. They also reached the 2019 final but Mbappe was sent off late in extra time before they lost to Rennes on penalties. He scored twice in the Coupe de la Ligue in 2019-20, the last edition of France's second cup, as well as in the Trophee des Champions - France's 'Super Cup' between the league and cup winners - the same season. His overall record for the club reads 201 goals in 247 appearances in all competitions. He scored 27 Monaco goals in total before moving to PSG and has 36 for France, ranking sixth all-time for Les Bleus and just one behind fifth-placed Karim Benzema.

Record scorers

Mbappe had moved level with Cavani on 200 goals for PSG with a double against Marseille last week before nudging ahead on Saturday. The pair are clear of third-placed Ibrahimovic, on 156, with Neymar on 118 and looking to move past the Swede in the coming seasons. Pauleta (109) and Dominique Rocheteau (100) are PSG's only other centurions.

The article Kylian Mbappe news: Didier Deschamps appoints PSG forward as France’s new captain appeared first on Planetsport.com.