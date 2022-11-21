Kylian Mbappe forced to wait as Qatar World Cup remains in thrall to Lionel Messi

Miguel Delaney
·7 min read

Lionel Messi realised something needed to change. It is remarkable to say it now, especially given how easy Ligue 1 generally is for Paris Saint-Germain, but the Argentine found French football unexpectedly difficult in his first season. He struggled with the physicality. Messi just wasn’t used to the robustness of the challenges. It greatly subdued his whole game. His entourage found all of his analytics were way down. He wasn’t involved much in play. It was, according to those who know him, “the worst season of his career”.

It wouldn’t be Messi, though, if he didn’t take the challenge head on. He couldn’t leave it like that and just go to Inter Miami, especially with this World Cup on the horizon. Messi and his team decided to undertake the biggest change to his physical programme since 2014. That year’s World Cup was coincidentally one when he was brilliant in moments but it just wasn’t the Messi we know. It wasn’t a truly Messi World Cup in the way it should have been. So he changed, and ended up producing career form in 2014-15, as Barcelona won another treble. There is a fair argument he’s on a similar level now.

Messi has been devastating. Could it lead to an even greater achievement after this change, and the one he wants most right at the end? He has confided in friends that he still sometimes wakes up in the middle of the night having dreamt of the 2014 final. Figures at PSG can now see that deep resolve. They’ve been amazed by Messi 2022. This is the player they thought they were getting when they signed him.

Messi is back in top form after leading Argentina to the 2021 Copa America (Getty Images)
Messi is back in top form after leading Argentina to the 2021 Copa America (Getty Images)

This is their player of the season so far. It’s all the more symbolic, and conspicuous, since this was supposed to be the campaign – and World Cup – when Kylian Mbappe took over.

Everything that happened up to the summer pointed to it. Messi and Neymar had looked so lax. Mbappe had been electric. PSG felt they had no choice but to reform the entire club around their local global megastar.

But it hasn’t worked out. Mbappe has been disgruntled, most of all with how the restored form of Messi and Neymar means the team hasn’t been built around him in the way he wanted.

Messi has really reshaped all plans, just as he is now doing to most games.

It makes Tuesday a particularly alluring day in the World Cup. It is when the biggest stars start to take the stage, the edge only added to it all since they are also the stars of Qatar’s other sportswashing project. The hosts know neither of Messi nor Mbappe will exactly espouse on greater issues, and that they’re all in on the football. They do not directly face off on the pitch, of course, but they frame the entire day, and this day could frame the entire World Cup.

Messi plays in the morning against Saudi Arabia, the timing fittingly representing the last era and a setting of the standard to reach. Mbappe plays the late game against Australia, representing the next era and whether he can go even further. Given the small size of Qatar, the talk within Doha among media and fans has been whether it will be possible to see both.

A further question is what Mbappe we will see.

Mbappe and Messi will shape the third day of the World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)
Mbappe and Messi will shape the third day of the World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

One of the images of the season so far, beyond admittedly supreme moments like that goal against Juventus, was the 23-year-old refusing to run for one PSG attack. While it’s not like Mbappe has a bad relationship with Messi, and does look up to him for certain things, it has been stand-offish. It’s also spiked by Neymar. Messi gets on well with the Brazilian. Neymar barely gets on with Mbappe now.

An increasing number of people say that is more down to Mbappe’s developing personality than Neymar. The summer contract has more than emboldened him.

Well-placed figures talk of a “genius but one who is more difficult to be around than he used to be”. His entourage have lost staff members in the last few months.

There is a hint of such criticism in Patrice Evra’s comments to The Independent on his compatriot.

“It’s difficult for him. He’s got a lot of expectation. He already won the World Cup. And you know, his new stature at PSG, his new contract, it’s a lot of pressure, a lot of talk. He’s in a difficult position and people forget he’s young, and going to make mistakes. You need to accept that, and now he’s playing with the best player in the world.

“And of course, if France football don’t do well, the first person they’re going to kill is Mbappe.

“But I’m not worried for Mbappe. I just want him to play for the team, and forget his ambition, his goals, because I always say the star is the team. The star is not one player.”

Messi, as Evra puts it, “understands that”.

Mbappe and France knocked Messi and Argentina out of the 2018 World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)
Mbappe and France knocked Messi and Argentina out of the 2018 World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

It does feel like the Argentine now feels it on a much deeper level with the national team. Messi used to be renowned as a “mute” around the squad, someone who euphemistically “led by the example of his play”. That has changed too. Messi has become an extraordinarily vocal figure, often roaring his motivation in the dressing room. It has even got him into disciplinary trouble for some of his media comments.

Many within the Argentine camp believe that is something that has come out more with the manager, Lionel Scaloni. The former international has formed an emotional bond with the team, that has only been amplified by how he has worked out exactly the right formation for what he has.

It certainly fits Messi. He is now much closer to goal, with support from midfield, and so many attackers running off him. It means Argentina football are so difficult to defend against. If you focus on Messi, the way is open for Lautaro Martinez. If you try and cover that, Messi just destroys you through the middle.

This could especially be seen in the Finalissima against Italy. It got to the point where Argentina were creating chances so easily they were just trying to set up Messi.

This is why Tuesday morning could be arduous for Saudi Arabia, especially if Argentina make the fast start they usually do.

Little is going so well for France. It is not just that Didier Deschamps has lost his midfield spine through injury, but that he doesn’t really know his best team. He has already gone back to three at the back. He now has to make a new decision on his attack without Karim Benzema.

And yet there is a feeling that could work out for him. While Mbappe gets on with Benzema, they have never fully fitted tactically. It is well known the French star prefers to play with Olivier Giroud, and that the Milan striker links the entire team together

This is what worked in 2018 for Mbappe. And what works for Mbappe is what many are geared towards. For all the reservations about the difficult figure he’s become, just as many people see it as the drive that differentiates the top stars. They talk of a “mentality shift”. If Mbappe is content, he’s concentrated, and gives you a much better chance at winning.

That is what shouldn’t be forgotten in all of this. Mbappe may want to make this World Cup his own as a tournament, but he has at least lifted the actual trophy.

That, by contrast, remains Messi’s great ambition. It’s all he wants, to both round off his career and truly fulfil that talent to the maximum possible level. The player who had everything will have won everything, as well as the trophy that means it all.

It is possible, after such a long and emotional quest, it might all be coming together at the end. Messi is on his best form going into a World Cup since 2010, but that with an Argentina who are in their best shape since 2006.

That is what 2022 may come down to, as it represents a change between what has come before, and what comes next.

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • NFL Week 11 Picks: Cowboys, Vikings vie for NFC respect

    The Minnesota Vikings are riding high after defeating the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 while the Cowboys are hoping to bounce back from defeat to Aaron Rodgers' Packers.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew