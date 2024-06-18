Kylian Mbappe addresses gruesome nose injury with question in hint over new Euro 2024 plan

Painful blow: Kylian Mbappe fractured his nose during France’s 1-0 Group D win over Austria at Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe is set to continue playing at Euro 2024 with a face mask after suffering a gruesome injury during France’s opening match of the tournament.

The new Real Madrid superstar sustained a broken nose after a painful late collision with Austria defender Kevin Danso during Monday night’s Group D clash at the Dusseldorf Arena, which tournament co-favourites France won 1-0 after Mbappe forced a first-half own goal from Leeds defender Maximilian Wober before spurning a glorious chance to double the lead after the interval.

Mbappe received lengthy treatment on the pitch after Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz called for immediate medical assistance, with blood pouring from the player’s nose and covering his white shirt.

He went off for more treatment before unexpectedly re-entering the fray without the referee’s approval and sitting down on the pitch to stop the game as France struggled to get a replacement on as they defended a 1-0 lead at a pivotal time with 10 men, leading to a yellow card to be brandished in his direction by Spanish official Jesus Gil Manzano.

Mbappe was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the game for assessments to determine whether or not he may need an operation that would put his participation in the rest of the tournament in serious jeopardy.

However, the French Football Federation (FFF) have since confirmed reports that the 25-year-old will not undergo surgery in the “immediate future” and is instead set to receive a period of dedicated treatment before having a protective face mask designed for his return to action.

“Kylian Mbappe returns to the base camp of the French national team,” the FFF said in an official statement.

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

“Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Dusseldorf.

“The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture.

“Mbappe will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future.“A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment.”

It remains to be seen if Mbappe will be fit to feature on Friday night in Leipzig, when France battle fellow European heavyweights the Netherlands in a match likely to prove crucial in determining the winners of Group D. France wrap up the group stage against Poland in Dortmund next Tuesday evening (June 25).

Mbappe has now publicly addressed the injury for the first time, taking to social media website X after leaving hospital in Dusseldorf at around 1am local time on Tuesday morning with the message: “Des idées de masques?”, which translates into English as: “Any ideas for masks?”