Kylian Mbappé wins Golden Boot after scoring eight goals at World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappé has been awarded the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup final after scoring eight goals in the tournament.

It was neck-and-neck against Lionel Messi in the race to the final as the two PSG players became the highest goal scorers of the tournament.

This is the first time Mbappé has won the World Cup Golden Boot in his career, after playing in what is only his second World Cup.

This prize is awarded to the player who has scored the most goals at the most recent edition of the tournament,

