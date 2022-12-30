Mbappé, Neymar, President Biden, Obama among those who pay tribute to Pelé

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner and one of the greatest soccer players in history, died Thursday at the age of 82.

Tributes poured in on social media from around the globe, with many applauding Pelé's legacy, while also commenting on his superior skill and impact on the world stage.

Pelé himself said he scored 1,283 goals in all matches played, official and unofficial. Other sources have provided slightly different totals. He scored 77 international goals in official matches for Brazil — tied with Neymar — according to FIFA.

Neymar honored his countryman in an Instagram post, writing, “Pelé changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment. Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pelé is eternal!”

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and tennis legend Billie Jean King also tweeted tributes to the soccer superstar. The famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio was illuminated in green and yellow on Thursday night.

Here are social media posts from soccer players and other influential figures from around the world.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pele's death sparks tributes from Biden, Mbappe, Obama, others

