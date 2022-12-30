Mbappé, Neymar, President Biden, Obama among those who pay tribute to Pelé

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner and one of the greatest soccer players in history, died Thursday at the age of 82.

Tributes poured in on social media from around the globe, with many applauding Pelé's legacy, while also commenting on his superior skill and impact on the world stage.

Pelé himself said he scored 1,283 goals in all matches played, official and unofficial. Other sources have provided slightly different totals. He scored 77 international goals in official matches for Brazil — tied with Neymar — according to FIFA.

Neymar honored his countryman in an Instagram post, writing, “Pelé changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment. Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pelé is eternal!”

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and tennis legend Billie Jean King also tweeted tributes to the soccer superstar. The famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio was illuminated in green and yellow on Thursday night.

Here are social media posts from soccer players and other influential figures from around the world.

Christ the Redeemer in Rio alight in Yellow and Green this evening in remembrance of Pelé. 💛💚🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/jD1sYpZHU9 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 29, 2022

For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible.



Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him. pic.twitter.com/EkDDkqQgLo — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2022

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

Pelé, who won a record 3 World Cups, & was a true ambassador of the beautiful game has died.



Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known.



I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special. https://t.co/NxYLcDH5L2 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace Legend. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CvqQI1bvd2 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 29, 2022

Rest easy king 👑 pic.twitter.com/V1Qa1FsZYh — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 29, 2022

I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you. pic.twitter.com/oCpQlw7EIK — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 29, 2022

A true gentleman! I was very lucky to meet him and exchange shirts and have a brief chat about the game we love. Your words will never leave me!

RIP PELE

Legend is used to easily these days but this man is a REAL LEGEND! pic.twitter.com/AAXaitn2ZY — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 29, 2022

One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game.



Farewell, Pelé. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/bMUEat5MP2 — England (@England) December 29, 2022

Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again.



A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family.



Gorffwys mewn hedd, Pele.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/OJT6QjOfkv — FA WALES (@FAWales) December 29, 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pele's death sparks tributes from Biden, Mbappe, Obama, others