Kylian Mbappé sends public thank you message to Real Madrid’s supporters

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has on Thursday taken to social media, to send a message of appreciation to the club’s fanbase.

This comes after the 25-year-old was presented with his award for Player of the Month for September.

Mbappé, for his part, secured his first individual prize as a member of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid squad last week.

Owing to a haul of six goals and an assist across the month of September, the summer arrival in Spain’s capital was voted as Los Blancos’ Player of the Month.

On Thursday, Mbappé, in turn, was handed his award, by way of ‘Mahou Sports’.

And, amid what has proven something of a hit-and-miss start to life for the France international in La Liga, Mbappé has in turn since moved to make his appreciation known.

In a post across his official social media platforms, the prolific frontman unveiled a photo of his award, accompanied by the caption:

‘Thank you very much Madridistas’

📲 Kylian Mbappé on IG: "Thanks a lot Madridistas." pic.twitter.com/Lloh1KJPfN — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 17, 2024

Conor Laird – GSFN