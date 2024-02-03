Kylian Mbappé Reportedly Set to Join Real Madrid at Season's End

After years of speculation, French striker Kylian Mbappé has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will join Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of this season. While the deal hasn't officially been signed yet, Le Parisien reports that sources close to the 25-year-old superstar say he's made his decision to follow in the footsteps of one of his childhood heroes, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unlike his idol, Mbappé has remarkably already won a FIFA World Cup title and nearly defended the crown single-handedly in the last outing against Argentina, scoring four goals in the final. Real Madrid is in no shortage of superstars, having a loaded cast, per usual, which includes veteran midfielders Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, as well as superstar youngsters Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and fellow Frenchmen, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga.

With the inclusion of Mbappé, it wouldn't be too daft to think that this side can revitalize the "Galácticos" moniker that club president Florentino Perez coined when his side acquired superstars in (the OG) Ronaldo, David Beckham, Raul and Zinedine Zidane, amongst others.

ESPN reports that the French striker turned down PSG's pay raise of €72m EUR ($77.8m USD), including roughly $100m USD in bonuses to join Madrid, who will pay him half that amount. It appears clear that Mbappé has chosen the pursuit for silverware, rather than wages, to join the 14-time UCL winners.