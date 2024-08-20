Kylian Mbappé refers PSG to UEFA over €55m unpaid wages

Kylian Mbappé (25) has referred former club Paris Saint-Germain to UEFA and Ligue de Football Professionnel’s legal commission over unpaid wages worth €55m, according to a report this Tuesday from Le Monde. The France international made his highly-anticipated debut last week with Real Madrid. However, the legal dispute with PSG goes on.

The outlet understands that Mbappé claims €55m worth of wages which PSG did not pay him. The amount includes a third of a signing bonus worth €36m, which was due to be paid last February, an “ethical bonus” and the last three months of his PSG contract worth in wages. L’Equipe reported last June that Mbappé’s counsels put PSG on notice.

Mbappé has reportedly moved up a gear in bringing the case to the Ligue de Football Professionnel’s legal commission and UEFA, through the French FA. The Ligue’s legal commission has disciplinary authority and may therefore hit PSG with a transfer ban, in the case of “any failure to pay sums due” by a French club to a player.

UEFA may withdraw PSG their Club license

Le Monde understands that clubs taking part in UEFA competitions must provide proof they have no salary arrears to their personnel due no later than February 28 preceding the license season. Therefore, UEFA may withdraw PSG their UEFA Club license granted for the 2024-2025 campaign over the non-compliance of UEFA rulings regarding club licensing and financial viability.

PSG argue that Mbappé’s wage arrears are justified by the “commitments” made by the player to renounce them in the event of a departure as a free agent at the end of his PSG contract this year. However, no agreement has reportedly been ratified between the two parties since 2023 on the matter. Mbappé’s counsels reserve the right to bring the case to the Prud’hommes – France’s labor court – to request the payment of unpaid wages as well as compensation for moral harassment.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval