Kyler Murray touts knowledge of Cardinals' secret offense

Everyone will have to wait for the NFL season to start before they can see how the Cardinals' offense will unfold.

Until then, new coach Kliff Kingsbury is keeping the team's offensive tactics under wraps, but one thing has leaked out — rookie quarterback Kyler Murray knows the system inside and out.

Veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald teased last week about how knowledgeable Murray is of the offensive playbook, which he confirmed during mandatory minicamp.

“Is it true? I’d say obviously I’m more familiar with it,” Murray told reporters Tuesday . “Coach Kingsbury obviously knows it the best. But yeah, obviously with (Fitzgerald) being a veteran and not having to come to every OTA and stuff like that and me being there every day, studying every day, yes, I do know it better.

“But that’s my job.”

Kingsbury also confirmed that Murray knows the playbook and that most quarterbacks should be able to understand it, but wouldn't offer much more insight.

“I think there’s probably some truth to that, having played in a similar system for all those years,” Kingsbury said of Murray . “Christian Kirk has a good feel for it as well, I’d say. Some of the terminology and concepts are really similar to what they’ve both done before.”

Murray was selected with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma, and Kingsbury indicated the offense is similar to the Sooners' high-power tempo. However, this is the NFL and Kingsbury said there would be some growing pains and adjustments as Murray gets used to being a professional.

“I like his attitude because he’s going to take chances,” Kingsbury said. “And this is the time to do it. See what you can get away with. If you want to go at Pat (Peterson) a couple of times, it’s usually all it takes to learn. But no, he’s aggressive by nature the way he thinks and attacks when he’s out on the football field and I like that."

As for whether the offense has a special name? Murray wouldn't budge.

“No. It’s an offense,” Murray said. “It’s an explosive offense.”