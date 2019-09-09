Kyler Murray helps rally Cardinals in tie with Lions

It seemed as though Kyler Murray would have a rough debut.

The rookie quarterback was sacked by his own guard and almost immediately after threw an interception in the first quarter of the Cardinals-Lions matchup Sunday.

Murray, the No. 1 overall draft pick, was said to be Arizona's savior along with newly minted head coach Kliff Kingsbury. As the game played out, that became the case — kind of — for now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyler Murray was first sacked by his own lineman, Sweezy, before throwing an INT.pic.twitter.com/pmFSp05Zu5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

He was just shy of completing the comeback as Arizona tied Detroit 27-27 in overtime.

Murray finished 29-of-54 passing for 308 yards with two touchdowns and the lone interception.

He relied heavily on veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and the two connected eight times, including for the game-tying touchdown in regulation and a 45-yard pass, the longest completion of the night, to set up the first score in overtime.

We've got ourselves a new game pic.twitter.com/qxpjWK1UQZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 8, 2019

Story continues

MORE: Cardinals agree to terms with wide receiver Michael Crabtree | Cardinals executive suspended six weeks, fined $200K after DUI arrest

Fitzgerald led all receivers with 113 yards and one score.



