Kyler Murray has 'zero chance' of getting traded, says Cardinals GM

The Arizona Cardinals have no plans to trade Kyler Murray, but figuring out an extension for the Pro Bowl quarterback may be a different story.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters on Thursday there is "zero chance" that Murray is traded amid a rocky offseason between the team and player.

Rumors have circulated of Murray's discontent ever since he infamously scrubbed the Cardinals from his social media profiles following the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season. Murray has since unscrubbed the team, curiously claimed the scrub has nothing to do with Arizona and insisted he wants to stay a Cardinal long-term, but that has been easier said than done.

Murray and other veterans are now skipping the Cardinals' voluntary workouts, as is their right to do, while the quarterback waits for the Cardinals to counter his proposal for a contract extension, which has since been taken off the table.

Murray is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract with the Cardinals, with only his fifth-year option tying him to the team after next season.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are having an interesting offseason. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

To be clear, there have not been reports of Murray requesting a trade, though all of the above doesn't exactly paint a pristine picture of where the Cardinals are at with their former No. 1 overall draft pick. Two of Murray's former teammates, running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Patrick Peterson, aren't optimistic about his chances of finishing his career in Arizona.

From the Arizona Republic:

As for Murray, McFadden asked Edmonds and Peterson if they thought the quarterback would finish his NFL career with the Cardinals.

Peterson replied: "No. I've been around K1. He's a competitor … And I feel like, no disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don't put the team in a position to be successful year after year after year. They want to sit and wait on draft picks instead of being aggressive in free agency and going and getting guys that can help you get better right now versus waiting on the future. And Kyler Murray's not gonna sit around and wait for that."

Edmonds said: "Man, the way things are, and how people just move and get traded, I don't think so. It's a new way, bro. It's a new era in the NFL. ... He wants to win. People are gonna say a lot of things about K1, but he wants to win more than anything, I promise you that. And so if the winning ain't happening, I don't know."

The Cardinals begin their organized team activities on May 23, while mandatory minicamp begins on June 14. We'll see how far Murray wants to escalate his negotiations for a new contract.