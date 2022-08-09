Kyler Murray goes above and beyond for young fan who had signed jersey stolen

Part of a $230 million quarterback's job is being the face of the franchise. Kyler Murray did pretty well in that role this week.

Murray, the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback, was tagged in a tweet posted on Monday. In it, a woman said her friend's son had an autographed Murray jersey taken during the team's "Red and White Practice" on Saturday.. The tweet features a video of an upset young fan.

Alright @AZCardinals #redsea, we need your help. Posting on behalf of my friends son who’s autographed @K1 jersey got taken at the red and white practice. He is heartbroken. If you have any leads please DM @Mgumowski33 pic.twitter.com/w20ZxnSNWE — Kristi Brown (@dedic8) August 8, 2022

The jersey didn't just have Murray's autograph but plenty of other signatures from Cardinals players collected over two years, according to a follow-up tweet.

A pic of the jersey. He’s worked for 2 years to get these autographs 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CnReFuDxCd — Kristi Brown (@dedic8) August 8, 2022

The Cardinals and Murray could have just sent the young fan a jersey, even one signed just by the quarterback. The fan will be getting much more than that.

Murray posted a picture of the new jersey that he said is being sent to the young fan, which looks like it has about 30 autographs on it.

Jersey on the way bro! pic.twitter.com/XsTqJZ3F7f — Kyler Murray (@K1) August 8, 2022

Maybe that jersey won't totally replace the one that was taken, considering the experience of collecting the signatures. But it is pretty cool to get a replacement jersey straight from the team's star quarterback. It turns a sad story into a fun one he'll tell for years to come.

And for Murray, it's a pretty cool gesture that should add a few fans, outside of the one getting a new jersey in the mail.