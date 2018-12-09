Kyler Murray Apologizes for Previous Homophobic Tweets

Kyler Murray claimed Oklahoma's second-straight Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the Sooners quarterback. Now-deleted homophobic tweets surfaced from Murray's account following the Heisman ceremony, dating back to when he was 15-years-old.

Murray tweeted an apology early Sunday morning.

I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of word that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) December 9, 2018

Murray isn't the first athlete to draw ire for insentive tweets. Brewers pitcher Josh Hader had a slate of racist and homophobic tweets discovered during the MLB All-Star Game in July, while Bills QB Josh Allen apologized for racist tweets that resurfaced during the NFL draft in April.

The Sooners signal caller became the seventh Heisman winner in Oklahoma history on Saturday. Murray will next take the field on Dec. 29, facing Alabama at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla.