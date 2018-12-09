Kyler Murray Apologizes for Previous Homophobic Tweets

Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated

Kyler Murray claimed Oklahoma's second-straight Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the Sooners quarterback. Now-deleted homophobic tweets surfaced from Murray's account following the Heisman ceremony, dating back to when he was 15-years-old.

Murray tweeted an apology early Sunday morning.

Murray isn't the first athlete to draw ire for insentive tweets. Brewers pitcher Josh Hader had a slate of racist and homophobic tweets discovered during the MLB All-Star Game in July, while Bills QB Josh Allen apologized for racist tweets that resurfaced during the NFL draft in April.

The Sooners signal caller became the seventh Heisman winner in Oklahoma history on Saturday. Murray will next take the field on Dec. 29, facing Alabama at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla.

