Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo sprained shoulder vs. Cowboys, at fault for critical false start

Jimmy Garoppolo started Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys with a torn ligament in his right thumb. Before it was over, he suffered a sprain to his right shoulder.

Now, he's dealing with both as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to face Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in Saturday's divisional round playoff game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan updated reporters on Garoppolo's status on Monday. He described the shoulder sprain as "slight" and expects Garoppolo to be able to practice and play this week. Shanahan said that Garoppolo sustained the injury in the second quarter.

Garoppolo finished the game completing 16 of 25 pass attempts for 172 yards without a touchdown and a single interception. He struggled with accuracy at times.

Shanahan blames Garoppolo for late false start

Garoppolo also made a critical mistake that gave the Cowboys a late chance to win the game. The mistake had nothing to do with his shoulder, but Shanahan called him out for it Sunday night.

The 49ers faced fourth-and-inches with 0:38 remaining and a chance to seal the victory with a first down. Instead, tackle Trent Williams was flagged for a false start, and the 49ers ended up punting.

Shanahan made clear that the false start wasn't Williams' fault, that Garoppolo called for a snap before Williams had a chance to get set after going in motion.

“We just shifted to an unbalanced,” Shanahan told reporters Sunday night. “It was on the silent count and it was quarterback sneak all the way. But Jimmy got really excited because of the look. Didn’t let Trent get set. He’s got to let him get set.”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Shanahan gives updates on Bosa, Warner

Garoppolo wasn't the only 49ers starter to suffer an injury on Sunday. Pro Bowl pass rusher Nick Bosa left the game in the second quarter with a concussion while former All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner sustained an ankle injury.

Shanahan told reporters that he's "pretty optimistic" that Bosa will clear concussion protocol in time to play on Saturday. He's also optimistic about Warner after testing revealed that his injury is a low-grade sprain and not a high-ankle sprain. Warner also expressed optimism on Twitter.

Shanahan said that the team will re-evaluate Warner's injury after Tuesday's practice.