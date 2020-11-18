Kyle Shanahan 'expects' Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2021, doesn't close door on change

Jason Owens
·3 min read

Not everyone’s on board with Jimmy Garoppolo as the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

But head coach Kyle Shanahan is. At least he’s saying so in public.

With his starting quarterback sidelined a second time this season by a high ankle sprain, Shanahan was asked on Tuesday about Garoppolo’s status moving forward. He expects him to return in 2020 and to be the 49ers quarterback next season.

“I expect Jimmy to be our starter next year," Shanahan told reporters, per The Athletic. “I mean, I expect him to come and play with us this year. We have six games left. We are not out of the playoffs yet.”

Jury’s still out on Garoppolo

Garoppolo has been limited to six games this season because of injury. He hasn’t been great when he’s been on the field, averaging 187.2 passing yards per game while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Shanahan didn’t exude confidence in Garoppolo last postseason, reining in the passing game during San Francisco’s run to the Super Bowl. Garoppolo attempted just 27 pass attempts in San Francisco’s two playoff games prior to the Super Bowl, including a 6-of-8 performance in the NFC Championship win over the Green Bay Packers that saw the 49ers run the ball 42 times for 285 yards.

Garoppolo then threw two interceptions in San Francisco’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 speaks with head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Kyle Shanahan largely backed his quarterback on Tuesday, but stopped short of making personnel promises for next season. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

But the 49ers have found success with Garoppolo at quarterback on a roster built around defense and the running game. He’s 22-8 as a starter in San Francisco including last season’s 13-3 run to the NFC West title and Super Bowl.

He was productive in his only fully healthy season as a starter, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 248.6 yards per game while throwing 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Shanahan makes no promises for 2021

And for now, Shanahan says he’s still his guy and hopes to have him back for this 4-6 injury ravaged season. But he declined to close the door on a change next season. And with six games left in 2020, why would he?

“We've gotta do it one game at a time, and I hope Jimmy can come back and be a part of that,” Shanahan said of the rest of this season. “But to think that we've made any decisions on anybody going into the future isn't the case.

“Jimmy has won a lot of games for us this year. It's a lot harder to win games when he's not here. Just hoping we can get him back.”

Shanahan should be expected to back Garoppolo while he’s still San Francisco’s designated starter. He should also be expected to keep his eyes open for a potential upgrade at the game’s most important position.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Wizards, Rockets discussing swap of John Wall, Russell Westbrook

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Panthers name Brett Peterson first Black assistant GM in NHL history

    The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

    If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

  • What's next for the Cubs following Theo Epstein's sudden departure?

    After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?

  • Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook want out of Houston due to owner's Trump support

    Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

  • Theo Epstein stepping down as Cubs president

    Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Podcast: Is Giannis Watch dead after Bucks bolster roster?

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Jim Boeheim's son, Jimmy, transferring from Cornell after Ivy League shuts down winter sports

    The Ivy League canceled all winter sports last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 11 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Liz Loza debate a few prop bets for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Epstein steps down | FastCast

    Theo Epstein steps down as Cubs' president of baseball operations, plus Angels hire Perry Minasian as GM on this edition of FastCast

  • Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M among 8 Week 12 games postponed due to COVID-19

    Four Week 12 college football games have already been canceled or postponed. Four SEC games were postponed last week.

  • Canada reviewing NBA plan to play in Toronto amid pandemic

    TORONTO — The Canadian government is reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic.A spokesman for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday officials have been in contact with the Raptors and will continue to engage with them “in the coming weeks.” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster told Sportsnet television the team needs to know “in the coming days. This is not a next week type thing.”The Raptors and the NBA need an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel.The federal government denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto earlier this year because health officials didn’t think it was safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in both countries, but particularly in the U.S, has surged since then.“The health and safety of Canadians is our government’s top priority and reducing the spread of COVID-19 must always be top of mind," Hajdu’s office said in statement. “We understand that many Canadians are eager to see their favourite professional teams return to play. We are reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Toronto Raptors for the resumption of NBA basketball in Canada.”The NBA season is set to open Dec. 22, with training camps beginning in about two weeks. Time is running out for the Raptors.“We are working on, as everyone knows, a kind of parallel path here which is we want to stay in Toronto but as we all know time is of the essence and we are also working on a path to play elsewhere,” Webster said on a call with reporters Tuesday.“We want to be in Toronto. We want to play here. But we are also realistic about the timing and respectful of the protocols. ... It doesn’t necessarily affect our operations. We all know we’ll run a basketball team and the 72 games will get played. But just where that is probably more of a — as everyone can imagine — drain on personal decisions and families which always looms large in this industry."Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, doesn’t think the Raptors should be allowed to play in Canada. Nor does he expect the government to approve it.“I anticipate the Raptors will have to play south of the border,” Morris said. “The logistics, the optics, make no sense.”Morris calls the U.S. a disaster and noted there won’t be a bubble in the NBA this time. This season will require teams to travel in the U.S.The Blue Jays failed to persuade the federal government to grant exemptions and played home games in Buffalo this year. Two cities in Florida — Tampa and Fort Lauderdale — along with Nashville have been reported as potential destinations for the Raptors.The Canadian government requites a comprehensive public health plan and written support from local health officials. The plan is being reviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

  • New Mexico State relocates to Phoenix to start season amid COVID-19 spikes

    The Aggies will stay in a hotel in Phoenix for five weeks to start the season while COVID-19 cases are spiking in New Mexico.

  • DeAndre Baker expected to sign with Chiefs after having robbery charges dropped

    The former first-round pick is apparently about to get another shot in the NFL.

  • Antonio Brown's latest alleged outburst was news to NFL. Will he be suspended again?

    It's up to the NFL how hard a line it wants to take with the latest Antonio Brown incident.