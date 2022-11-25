Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Turkey Shoot’ video game lets players shoot creatures that exhibit ‘liberal bias’

In time for Thanksgiving, a bizarre video has resurfaced of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted last year for fatally shooting two men at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest, advertising a video game he helped create where players “shoot fake news turkeys.”

In the clip, which has gotten nearly 160,000 views on Twitter, the developer behind Kyle Rittenhouse’s TURKEY SHOOT says, “When I saw how these fake news turkeys operated, I had to start coding immediately.

“Gamers will get to play as Kyle Rittenhouse using a highly specialized laser gun to strike down any turkey that spreads lies, propaganda, or liberal bias,” they add.

The game, released this summer, was intended to fund Mr Rittenhouse’s ongoing legal efforts, which include a wave of defamation suits targeting people he said falsely labeled him a white supremacist.

I am releasing a video game to fight back against the fake news!



It’s called Kyle Rittenhouse's TURKEY SHOOT.



“From the very beginning, I did nothing wrong,” Mr Rittenhouse says in another promo video for the game, which included a bizarre rap song about the teen. “But that didn’t stop the media from smearing my name.””

In the game, players control an avatar of Mr Rittenhouse and shoot turkeys labeled “fake news,” as well as birds labeled “MSDNC” and “FNN,” mocking nicknames for MSNBC and CNN.

In 2021, Mr Rittenhouse was acquitted in a high-profile murder case, after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

Mr Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, claimed the killings were in self-defence.

During the 2020 racial justice protests, the teenager drove across state lines from his home in Illinois and stood with self-styled armed militia men guarding businesses and claiming

The teen, who idolised police officers and posted numerous “ Blue Lives Matter ” comments on social media, was photographed posing with members of the Proud Boys and flashing a “white power” sign, according to prosecutors, though Mr Rittenhouse has said he wasn’t aware the “OK” gesture he displayed had racist connotations.

Since gaining notoriety, Mr Rittenhouse has become a right-wing celebrity associated with the Second Amendment.

In November, he met with Republican members of Congress in a pro-gun caucus.

“It was an honor to have Kyle join the Second Amendment Caucus. He is a powerful example of why we must never give an inch on our Second Amendment rights, and his perseverance and love for our country was an inspiration to the caucus,” far-right rep Laurent Boebert of Colorado told The Hill.

Mr Rittenhouse has also started a YouTube channel about guns.