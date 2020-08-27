Kyle Rittenhouse, teen charged in Kenosha killings, praised police and supported Trump

Kyle Rittenhouse, with gun, and a man who was shot in the chest as protesters and armed civilian clashed on the streets of Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The arrest of a teenager on charges of killing two people amid clashes in this city over a police shooting of a Black man has roused the nation's culture wars yet again and presented an incendiary challenge to President Trump's reelection campaign.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, a white youth who has often praised police, is charged with homicide in what officials described was a vigilante act that resulted in three protesters being shot, two fatally, late Tuesday night. After the incident, onlookers alerted police that Rittenhouse — who was underage and not allowed to openly carry a weapon — was roaming the street with a semiautomatic rifle slung around his neck.

Since his arrest Wednesday across the border in Antioch, Ill., details have emerged that Rittenhouse posted to social media in support of the pro-police Blue Lives Matter movement. He spoke to reporters before the shooting about being a self-styled citizen patrol who came to Kenosha to protect businesses from vandalism.

He appears in photos at a Trump rally this year in Des Moines, Iowa. A TikTok video from the account @kylerittenhouse33, first reported by BuzzFeed and later deleted, appeared to show Rittenhouse's footage from the rally. The account had the bio of "BLUE LIVES MATTER” and “Trump 2020."

Rittenhouse's alleged actions coincide with this week's Republican National Convention, where the president's campaign promise of "law and order" is a dominating theme. Speakers this week have warned about "crime, violence, mob rule" and spiraling "chaos and violence into our communities."

Those warnings were largely directed at nationwide protests that erupted after the death at police hands of George Floyd nearly three months ago in Minneapolis. Trump has portrayed liberal cities as overrun with anti-police liberals bent on violence. Rittenhouse — a white youth with a gun — complicates that story even as it springs out of demonstrations against another episode of alleged police brutality and racial injustice.





Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man Kenosha police shot on Sunday — seven times in the back as he tried to enter an SUV where his three children sat — was paralyzed in the hospital as the city entered a fourth night of unrest, with authorities saying Wednesday that he had a knife in his car but no gun. The incident happened when police responded to a domestic dispute.





Late Wednesday, the Trump campaign released a statement on the shooting that Rittenhouse is charged in.

"President Trump has repeatedly and consistently condemned all forms of violence and believes we must protect all Americans from chaos and lawlessness," said campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. "This individual had nothing to do with our campaign and we fully support our fantastic law enforcement for their swift action in this case.”

Officials in Kenosha, a majority-white city of 100,000, said that they were unprepared and unaccustomed to consecutive nights up to 1,000 people protesting, some which turned violent and left businesses burned and charred in Kenosha's Uptown business district,

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers accepted the president's offer to send members of the Army National Guard and federal law enforcement to the city after initially rejecting it. The governor said the troops will reinforce the Wisconsin National Guard and local police that patrol downtown streets. Roads have been barricaded and the county courthouse, the main site of demonstrations clashes, is surrounded by a fence.

Democrats have accused the president of instigating violence by dispatching federal troops to cities experiencing unrest, such as Portland, Ore., where city officials said they didn't want their presence. One of Trump's tweets in particular this summer has been singled out. After riots in Minneapolis, he wrote "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." The phrase hearkens back to the '60s, when it was used to describe police crackdowns on Black civil rights activists.

"My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives and the individual who was injured last night in Kenosha,” Evers said in a statement. “We as a state are mourning this tragedy.” The governor has called the protests in Kenosha a reflection of "pain, anguish and exhaustion of Black people in our state and country."

