Kyle Rittenhouse says he’s going to sue Whoopi Goldberg and other 'politicians, celebrities, athletes'

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who was acquitted last year in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday where he announced plans to sue individuals and media companies for negative coverage of him. Rittenhouse had traveled to Kenosha with an assault-style rifle and subsequently shot and killed two protesters. Despite his acquittal, some maintain the opinion that Rittenhouse is a murderer. He called out The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Cenk Uyger of The Young Turks by name, but was otherwise vague about who his potential targets might be

“Right now we’re looking at quite a few,” Rittenhouse said. “Politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that. And there’s others. Don’t forget about Cenk from The Young Turks. He called me a murderer before verdict and continues to call me a murderer.”

Some have accused Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist. While out on bail, prosecutors said he flashed a white power sign while at a bar with members of the far-right Proud Boys. Rittenhouse also said he plans to sue anyone who made the assertion that he’s a white supremacist.

“We are gonna hold everybody who’s lied about me accountable,” Rittenhouse said. “Such as…everybody’s who’s lied, called me a white supremacist. They’re all gonna be held accountable and we’re gonna handle them in a courtroom.”

Rittenhouse and his team have launched The Media Accountability Project to fundraise, and purportedly take media companies and individuals to court.

Tucker Carlson Tonight airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

