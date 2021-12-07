Kyle Rittenhouse Profanely Trash-Talks LeBron James For His Tweet During Trial

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is now mouthing off at LeBron James.

Rittenhouse ― who was found not guilty last month on all charges after he shot two people dead and wounded another during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin ― addressed a tweet from James where the basketball star mocked Rittenhouse’s weeping during the trial.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James wrote in the Nov. 10 tweet. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

On The Blaze’s “You Are Here” podcast Monday, Rittenhouse had his say.

“I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that,” Rittenhouse said. “I was really pissed off that he said that, cause I like LeBron and then I’m like, ‘You know what, fuck you, LeBron.’”

As of Tuesday afternoon, James had yet to comment on social media.

One of Rittenhouse’s attorneys, Mark Richards, had recommended that Rittenhouse stay out of the public eye and start his life over. Instead, Rittenhouse, 18, has visited former President Donald Trump (who called him a “nice young man”), bashed President Joe Biden on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, and talked smack about a celebrity athlete to another conservative outlet.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

