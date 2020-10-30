Kyle Rittenhouse extradited to Kenosha County to face homicide charges

WAUKEGAN, Illinois – An Illinois judge on Friday denied Kyle Rittenhouse's request for release and ordered him extradited to Wisconsin, where he faces homicide charges in Kenosha County.

He was transported to Kenosha County Jail on Friday afternoon, a sheriff's spokesman said.

During a hearing Friday morning, Rittenhouse's attorney argued that what he called a technical error in Wisconsin's extradition request means Rittenhouse should be released from custody where he'd been held since fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during unrest in Kenosha in August.

In a written order issued around 3:20 p.m., Lake County Circuit Judge Paul Novak agreed with prosecutors that the paperwork was entirely in order, and would be sufficient even if the defense's claim about how the Kenosha complaint was signed were accepted as true.

The defense had also claimed that Illinois would violate Rittenhouse's constitutional rights by sending him to Wisconsin. Novak noted the holding state plays a limited role in extradition, and that Rittenhouse's constitutional and self-defense claims need to be raised in Wisconsin.

Novak wrote that, under Illinois law, he may not decide the validity of Rittenhouse's self-defense, or Wisconsin's law that 17-year-olds are charged as adults, or consider potential political implications of Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley's charging decisions, or opine on Rittenhouse's future safety in Wisconsin custody.

A lawyer on Rittenhouse's defense team tweeted earlier that they would appeal any adverse decision by Novak.

Since he turned himself in to police in his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, early on Aug. 26, Rittenhouse had been held at Lake County's juvenile detention center.

Late Friday, the Journal Sentinel obtained records of that event, after suing under Illinois open records law weeks earlier. The records describe Rittenhouse going through cycles of calm, then crying and vomiting as he told Antioch police he had "ended a life."

He told police he and a friend had been hired to protect a business in Kenosha. The owner of Car Source, which had three properties along Sheridan Road in Kenosha which all suffered damage, denied to the Journal Sentinel that he hired anyone to act as armed security for his businesses.

Antioch police noted they let Kyle talk to his sisters by phone, but that he became more upset learning that he was already identified and being discussed all over social media, just hours after the shootings.

Friday's hearing — attended by more than a dozen reporters from media outlets nationwide — was a letdown of sorts. Lead defense attorney John Pierce had earlier filed a notice that he planned to call four expert witnesses and Rittenhouse's mother as witnesses relevant to constitutional claims the defense hopes to raise.

But Pierce started off by saying he and his co-counsel had reconsidered their strategy and would instead "laser focus" on the legal sufficiency of the extradition papers.

Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Scheller argued that that was all that ever could be at issue in a summary proceeding like extradition. Rittenhouse, he said, is free to raise constitutional claims of self-defense and the thoroughness of the investigation behind the complaint — once he gets to Wisconsin.

The extradition papers, Scheller said, including warrants for both states' governors, were to be considered in total. He noted that while the criminal complaint charging Rittenhouse with homicide and other counts was sworn by one prosecutor before another, a third Kenosha County prosecutor executed his own sworn affidavit, referencing the complaint, before a judge who determined there was probable cause to charge Rittenhouse.

Pierce disagreed, citing Illinois case law he said clearly supports his position that extradition must fail because of how the Kenosha County criminal complaint was signed.

"It's not an empty formality," Pierce said.

Toward the end of his legal argument, Pierce said, "I do believe, from the bottom of my heart, that this is a political prosecution," which led to an objection from Scheller.

