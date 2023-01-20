Kyle Richards Wears a Scary-Looking Mask to Undergo an Electric Facial

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
Kyle Richards knows the importance of good skincare.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, gave her 4 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her face care routine by sharing a video of herself lying down on a massage table while awaiting a facial.

"Prepping for all the things at @carinas_skin_care," she shared alongside the video showing her entire face covered with bandages and an electric mask.

According to the salon's website, the electric treatment tightens the face and neck muscles by inducing vitamins and minerals into the inner level of the skin, helping to stimulate the formation of collage while minimizing pores and acne marks. The $195 treatment includes micro-dermabrasion and extractions, which assist in the tightening of the skin.

RELATED: Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I'm Honest About What I Do'

Following the procedure, she added a clip to her Instagram Story of her make-up-free skin as she smiled next to the beauty salon's owner, Carina Tanijian, who she revealed has been helping her with her beauty regimen for 15 years.

"The beautiful Kyle," said Tanijian as Richards raved about the procedure, adding on the video's text, "You really are the BEST Carina."

Richards has been an active participant in the electric facial routine, often joking about the "scary look" of it with her social media followers.

In 2015, weeks before Halloween, she shared a fun video clip on her Instagram page where she joked, "It's almost Halloween 😱 are you ready? #facialtime#October🎃," as she awaited the procedure.

A year prior, she referred to the procedure as the most outrageous beauty treatment she's ever done in an interview with Haute Living.

"It looks ridiculous — like Hannibal Lechter attached to a mask—but [the electric current facial] does make you look younger and tighten your muscles," expressed during the August 2014 interview. "I also do Microderm abrasion, and that is to keep me as young as possible."

RELATED: Kyle Richards Unveils 3 New Tattoos at 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Reunion

The most recent behind-the-scenes look at her facial routine comes after the Halloween Ends actress shot down claims that her newly slimmed-down physique is due to plastic surgery on Monday.

She candidly responded to Instagram users who left comments on a post from Page Six, which addressed a recent bikini selfie she posted to her own Instagram Story where she showed off her washboard abs as she modeled a sporty black two-piece swimsuit.

"I'm honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery credit makes you feel better then pop off sister," she wrote as a response to one comment while adding that she does not use Ozempic, a prescription diabetes drug that's popular in Hollywood circles for its off-label use for weight loss, in another.

