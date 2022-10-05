Kyle Richards Unveils 3 New Tattoos at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reuniob

Kyle Richards RHOBH reunion

Kyle Richards is showing off a slew of new tattoos.

The 53-year-old reality star revealed her newest of her three tattoos during the RHOBH reunion on Tuesday night.

During the season 12 reunion, Richards lifted her leg to show Andy Cohen her new crescent moon and four stars tattoo on her ankle.

In a backstage video shot before the show, the star showed off more of her fresh ink. "I'll be sporting my new tattoos today," Richards said.

"Never had them before, so this is a new thing."

One arm has an outline of a heart tattoo and the other has the roman numeral 18. Richards's daughter Alexia also has the number 18 tattooed on her arm and the 26-year-old recently revealed that 18 is their family's lucky number.

Eagle eyes fans may have first spotted the Kyle x Shahida co-designer's wrist tattoos in an Instagram post. The star was promoting the RHOBH's trip to Aspen and cheekily rested her chin on your hands with her two small arm tattoos in full view.

The tattoos complemented the star's gorgeous look for the reunion. She wore a sparkling rose gold dress by design duo, The Blondes, and matching rose gold platform heels by Aquazzura.

The stylish star completed the look with stunning long spike earrings by Alexis Bittar.

The reunion show comes only a few months after Richards — the only OG RHOBH cast member — opened up about her uncertain future with the show saying she was still considering her place on the show after a tumultuous season 12.

"I always say, 'I don't know,' and each season I think, 'Well maybe I can do one more,'" she told E! News. "And sometimes I'm just like, 'How can I keep doing this?' especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended."

Richards shared that when she wrapped filming on season 12, she was confident it was her last time as a Housewife: "I was like, 'There's absolutely no way. I'm done. I'm finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can't take this.'"