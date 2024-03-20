Kyle Richards Is 'Tired' of Hearing About Mauricio Umansky's Drama with Rick Hilton: 'It's Enough Already'

Richards opened up about the ongoing drama during between her husband and brother-in-law during an Amazon Live Tuesday

Kyle Richards is protecting her peace amid ongoing family drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, opened up about the conflict between Mauricio Umansky — who Richards is currently separated from — and her brother-in-law Rick Hilton. In a recent sneak peek of season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills, Umansky, 53, revealed that he left real estate company Hilton & Hyland after Rick declined to make Umansky a partner. The comment reignited a family feud.

“I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again,” Richards said on Amazon Live Tuesday. “For me it's like, ‘Ah, the reunion’s done, thank God, I can exhale and relax a little bit,’ and then it was like, not too soon.”

Richards added that having her entire family on reality TV is “more than I ever imagined it would be.”

“It's a lot, what can I say,” she admitted.

When a viewer asked if she had spoken to niece Paris Hilton, who took a swing at Umansky on Instagram after the trailer was released, Richards said no.

Paris wrote in an seemingly since-deleted comment, "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family- especially in the press," She added, "Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show."

"It is enough already," she wrote of Umansky.

Richards said although she has stayed out of it, her and Umansky’s daughters discussed the issue with Paris, and “they’ve cleared all that up.”

“I really was just like, ‘No, please no more. I cant have any more things,’” Richards shared.

As for Umansky, he told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that there is no “bad blood” between him and the Hilton family on his side of the equation.

"Look, it's sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it's two businessmen making two business decisions," he explained to the outlet. A representative for HIlton & Hyland previously told PEOPLE that Rick is no longer associated with the agency.

Season 2 of the hit real estate reality show will also seemingly show the moment the couple broke the news to their daughters that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

In the Amazon Live, Richards said she and Umansky still live under the same roof and speak daily. When a question came up about the pair reconciling their marriage, Richards was hesitant to respond.

“That's too big of a question to answer,” she said. “I don't know. That’s way too loaded.”

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 premieres March 22 on Netflix.



