Kyle Richards Pitched the Idea to Alec Baldwin to Get His Wife Hilaria on “RHOBH”: 'The Door's Open'

Alec Baldwin previously expressed interest in his family doing a reality show as it would allow them to "stay home and just work from home"

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; John Lamparski/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty From left: Kyle Richards, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin

Kyle Richards knows who might make a great addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Wednesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the Bravo star, 55, was asked who her “dream cast mate” would be if she “could cast one person" on the hit reality series.

“I have a new one, I think,” the Halloween Ends actress told Kelly Ripa and her co-host Jan Schillay, before adding that there could be one snag in her casting plan.



Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Kyle Richards

“She lives in New York, but maybe she would move,” Richards said. Ripa, 53, then offered a possible solution by suggesting that “everybody's transitional.”

“I'm scared I'm gonna mispronounce her name, but I think it's kind of fitting for the situation. Hilaria Baldwin,” Richards confessed.

Both Ripa and Schillay seemed to be intrigued, and said that the Baldwin family might be interested as well. The television producer shared, "They're looking for a reality show. He told us. He told us."

Agreeing, Ripa added, “Wait, that's right. Wait a minute. Hang on. Alec Baldwin on this here podcast said they are looking for a reality show.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; John Lamparski/WireImage From left: Kyle Richards; Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

“Well, I told him. I saw him in New York. I don't know, it was a couple years back and I said something about it then, and then I was like, he's like, ‘Oh, we're living in New York,’ but I don't know. He said something about her in LA and I was like, ‘Well, the door's open,’” Richards said.

“Jan's calling Andy [Cohen] right now as we speak,” Ripa quipped. “That would be amazing television.”

In November 2023, a source told PEOPLE the actor, 65, and his spouse, 40, were "pitching a family reality show that would give an inside look at their life."

The couple, who have been married since 2012, share seven children together — Carmen Gabriela, 10, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 18 months.

Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The source told PEOPLE that the husband and wife liked “the idea of giving people a behind-the-scenes look at raising a big family."

Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their kids

When the 30 Rock alum opened up to Ripa about the possibility of having a reality show, Alec said a reality show would allow his large family to “stay home and just work from home.”

“I'm desperate to try to work from New York," he said.

There is an open spot on the RHOBH with Annemarie Wiley announcing her exit and sharing her disappointment that she was not being asked to return to the franchise earlier this month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now streaming on Peacock.



